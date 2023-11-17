Dressfolk’s new collection Naya Daur is inspired by a significant art movement

Art movements often play a significant role in reshaping the visual landscape of a region, affecting the design and appearance of structures, fashion choices, and other artistic expressions. They not only alter societal perspectives, and encourage novel ways of thinking but also leave a lasting impression on a particular region’s identity and creative ethos. Fashion brand Dressfolk’s latest collection Naya Daur is inspired by one such art movement – Art Nouveau.

Founder of Dressfolk, Nitin Mehrotra, says, “Art Nouveau emerged in India during the late 19th century from European influences. Like the pioneers of this artistic revolution, our intent with this collection is to shatter the conventional boundaries of expression, seamlessly bridging the gap between functionality and aesthetics.”

Pieces from the collection

According to him, Naya Daur celebrates the women of contemporary India who are deeply rooted in India’s history and culture, yet ever-evolving in their thoughts. Talking about some of the key design elements, Nitin says, “The pieces from this collection showcase motifs inspired by flora and fauna, stained glass patterns and other ornate details that were at the heart of the Art Nouveau movement.” Naya Daur consists of saris and blouses that can be pulled off for different festivities and weddings. Whether it’s a sunny daytime wedding or a lively cocktail ceremony, the edit has something for every occasion.

Nitin says, “Every piece in Naya Daur has been carefully designed to encapsulate the essence of the wedding season and the rich array of our celebrations, cultures, and traditions. India’s diversity is vast, and we have made sure that this collection mirrors the very diversity we aim to honour through our craft.” In fabrics, they have used Maheshwari and Chanderi silk,

Touching on the manufacturing process, the founder expresses, “The journey begins with sampling, where our artisans dye the yarn to match the design provide by our design team. They warp and set these yarns on the loom. Once the sample gets the green light, they proceed with production. The final touches are then added at our finishing unit in Delhi.” While the foundation of Dressfolk is firmly rooted in a reverence for tradition, its design philosophy revolves around making statements that are modern and simple, yet loud in thought.

Rs 9,800 upwards. Available online