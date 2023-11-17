International Men's Day 2023: Celebrate him in style

This International Men's Day, honour the men in your life with the gift of exceptional skincare, modern accessories and even versatile gadgets to enhance their everyday experiences. Read ahead as we unveil the ultimate gifting guide for International Men's Day 2023.

HK Basics

This International Men's Day, show your appreciation for the incredible men in your life with thoughtful and stylish gifts from HK Basics. Whether it's a sleek accessory, a functional gadget, or home essentials, their curated collection offers a range of options that perfectly complement the unique style and personality of the men you hold dear. HK Basics products are more than just items; they represent a blend of innovation, quality, and contemporary design.

Bayla Skin

Recognising that skincare is for everyone, our products are crafted to elevate grooming routines and enhance well-being. Bayla Skin offers a range of thoughtfully curated skincare products, addressing their unique needs and providing a refreshing experience. From invigorating cleansers to nourishing moisturisers, each product is a testament to our commitment to quality and care. Show the men in your life that self-care is essential with Bayla Skin. Let this occasion be a reminder to prioritise self-care, and what better way to start than with the premium skincare offerings from Bayla.

Area83 Bangalore

Shott Mumbai

This International Men's Day, treat the remarkable men in your life to a well-deserved break with a delightful staycation at Area 83. Nestled in serene surroundings, Area 83 offers a perfect blend of comfort and tranquillity, providing an ideal escape from the hustle and bustle of everyday life. Imagine a day of leisure by the pool, enjoying delicious meals, and unwinding in the cosy ambience of Area 83. Whether it's a romantic retreat, a family getaway, or a solo relaxation session, Area 83 caters to diverse preferences, ensuring an experience tailored to your specific needs. Show your appreciation for the men who make a difference in your life by gifting them an unforgettable staycation. It's a thoughtful way to celebrate International Men's Day, allowing them to recharge and indulge in a peaceful retreat.

Address: 313, Bannerghatta Road Shanubhoganahalli, Bilwaradahalli, Karnataka 560083.

From 9 am to 6 pm.

Treat your men on this International Men’s Day for a day out at Shott with the screening of Cricket World Cup Finals 2023. Shott India’s largest premium indoor amusement centre located in Mumbai is offering you a unique experience to treat your men this International Men’s Day on November 19 with some thrilling gaming experience alongside enjoying the World Cup screening. Shott India is known for its power-packed line-up of entertainment options, including Asia's 1st spark tech bowling, simulative arcade, and VR games. The entertainment doesn't stop here, Shott houses a restaurant, Rolling Pin India that is here to provide one and all with an experience like never before, serves a variety of cuisines, such as Indian, Chinese, and Continental; with a double celebration of World Cup Finals and Men’s Day, visitors can indulge in delicious food while enjoying the World Cup screening and a stupefying atmosphere. Get ready to celebrate the gentlemen in your life at Shott arcade gaming centre with an exciting twist - a live screening of the Cricket World Cup at Shott