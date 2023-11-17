Rasa unveilsTangled up in Blue – Dylan edit

Rasa, a clothing and home furnishing brand known for giving the traditional craft from Jaipur a contemporary look and feel, has come up with their latest collection — Tangled up in Blue — Dylan. A brainchild of Madhulika (Madhu) and Manish (Tibbs), the brand weaves a tapestry of tradition and trend, embracing the soulful artistry of traditional hand block printing in every stitch and fiber. Their latest collection is a love affair between the past and the present; between love and cynicism, and harmony and chaos.

Of timeless appeal, the collection uses several vintage techniques — ruffled edges, smocked surfaces, fine pleating and hand embroideries. Each piece has been beautifully tailored with dainty finishes, often to be seen only upon a closer look. Madhu tells us more about the latest collection.

What inspired the latest collection of hand block printed clothes and home furnishings?

In this beautiful composition, Dylan reminisces the times gone by. It is an affair bet-ween the past and the present, between the esoteric and the apparent — simplicity woven with complications, which is what Rasa is all about. Like most of our collections, every piece has a story to tell. An age-old craft manifested through a modern signature, you will find distressed stripes interspersed with garden blooms in blue — the colour of wisdom and stability.

How does Rasa infuse traditional hand block printing techniques into contemporary fashion and home décor?

The entire collection is hand block printed on luxurious silks or modest cottons using simple patterns. The versatility of the block printing technique allows for great experiments with placements and

interesting compositions.

Can you share some insights into the design process behind the new collection?

Shades of blue were the starting point. We wanted to mix the old and the new, the erratic with the planned, which is what we’ve done here. The silhouettes are simple and easy but each garment has an interesting cut and sew element. Stripes have been distorted by pleats, tucks or hand sewn techniques. Subtle beadwork and smocking with dainty finishes form an integral part of this collection.

Madhulika (Madhu) and Manish (Tibbs)





Are there specific themes or motifs that define this collection? What do they signify?

In clothing, it’s the distressed stripes interspersed with floral blooms, some with intricate tile patterns and some with flamingos. They signify freedom within confinement, paradise within disquiet and symmetry within the asymmetrical. The bed collection revolves around the aristocratic Samode Peacock, almost like an invitation to unwind in paradise.

How do you prioritise sustainability in your production?

We use only natural fibres. We follow a zero waste policy under a ZLD — zero liquid discharge programme. All the water is treated, with a significant portion coming back as potable water. Solar energy is extensively used and a huge emphasis is laid on the inclusion of unknown faces behind the brand.

Are there any unique or innovative elements introduced in this collection?

These are easy silhouettes; very Indian, but upon closer look, the pattern cutting and hand finishes are very vintage European. Seems like a great love affair between the two.

Can you share any anecdotes or stories behind the making of a particular piece in the new collection?

In block printing, every piece has a story. In fact, one of them looked better from the inside when we first made it — the Palladio dress. So, we turned it inside out and we had a winner.

Price on request.

November 17 to 19, 2023,

from 11 am to 7.30 pm.

At Collage Rutland Gate.

