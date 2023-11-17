Vinusto’s Akashi collection is inspired by the galaxy

Imagine a successful HR professional, with a career spanning more than two decades, deciding to quit her corporate job to set up a socially conscious enterprise. That’s what Anshula Yuvaraj did in 2018, and Vinusto was born. A Noida-based handloom designer wear label, which deals in authentic, pure raw materials and affordable luxury products, For founder Anshula, a social entrepreneur, the intent has been to make a material impact on the lives of craftsmen in the handloom sector, and connect connoisseurs to the craftsmen by using technology. The label’s outfits have been donned by many social media influencers as well as by actor Genelia Deshmukh in Ved.

While the last few collections by the brand included Maya — a family wedding wear collection; Mayait, comprising weaves and embroideries; Summer Nostalgia — office wear in pastel hues and floral embroideries; the new festive wear collection Akashi is inspired by Aakash Ganga, the galaxy’s vastness and twinkling stars in the dark blue-black night sky. It comprises festive wear outfits made in pure hand-woven zari, and chanderi. We speak to Anshula to know more about this collection.



Why did you choose to do a festive edit inspired by the galaxy?

The galaxy is an incredible sight to behold! Aakash Ganga reminds us of its vastness, our small place in the universe and how incredibly connected we are. The beauty and grace of the galaxy are unparalleled, luminous and bright, at times dusty with hazy twinkling stars, dreamy and surreal, and have an abundance of positivity. It illuminates the surroundings, eliminates negativity and soothes the soul, and is full of positivity and healing sound. The Akashi collection aspires to reflect this ethereal elegance and balance of the universe, thus creating a dreamy yet light and sophisticated silhouette in soft hues of pink, mint, teal blue, beige, silver sheen, and gold zari. Highlighted with fine threadwork, sequins, and gold and silver embroidery depicting the starry night view, the outfits are festive-ready. Airy organza dupattas in matching tones and contrasting hues add to the grace.

Akashi is quite different from your earlier collections…

We have used trending/smart silhouettes to fulfill the festive demand in the market. We have kept them simple yet royal, to maintain a classic quotient by using smart cuts and trims to give our customers some bling for the festive season.



We are sure the designs and motifs would have been carefully chosen to depict the galaxy…

Yes, we’ve used embroidered motifs to depict the starry or blinking starry view in the sky, or a meteor shower-like feel and view, thus creating a motif similar to a meteor hitting the earth and a celestial view in the night sky using gold dabka, kasab thread, French knots and sitara (sequins). We have also used specific cuts and designs that are inspired by the elements and the keywords of the theme Akashi.

What are the fabrics you have chosen for this collection?

We’ve used fabrics that are glittery and self-textured with embroidered details keeping in mind that the brand stands for sustainable practices and products. We have used handwoven zari, chanderi with woven stripes, chanderi in solid colours and katan, along with cotton.





The silhouettes must be as dreamy as they are festive…

This collection consists of embroidered anarkali sets, saris with modern cut blouses, kurtas with salwar, and different bottom wears like sharara, gararah, dhoti salwar, crop tops with skirts, divided skirts, and sheer katan silk dupattas. You are festive ready!



Price starts at Rs 8,999.

Available online.



