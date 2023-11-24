Raishma Studio’s latest collection Serenity is inspired by the 1920’s art deco movement

Before launching her own ready-to-wear collection in 2013, Raishma created spectacular couture for 15 years. Then in 2021, she launched Raishma Studio, with a wide range of stunning, affordable printed dresses that complement her ready-to-wear, bridal and couture offerings. With unique designs showcasing a fusion of the best of East and West, Raishma has a flagship store in Marylebone and also operates online.

Born and raised in the UK, Raishma always knew she would become a fashion designer. Learning her craft from her mother, she was given her first sewing machine at the age of eight and hasn’t stopped creating since. As a child, she was drawn to style and glamour, and her exposure to a breadth of cultural influences due to her British Asian heritage sparked her interest in bringing together the beautiful silks, hand embroidery and vibrant colours of the East with Western cuts and tailoring. By age 12, she was designing and making fusion fashion. After completing her fashion degree at De Montfort University, Raishma worked under Elizabeth Emanuel, co-designer of Princess Diana’s famous wedding dress. It is here that she developed her talent and passion for couture design.

Raishma Studio’s last edit was the Sustainable Collection that was made from 100 per cent recycled polyester (made from PET bottles). Her latest collection is called Serenity, and we ask Raishma why. “Serenity is our new beaded collection, inspired by vintage textiles with a sophisticated, modern twist. This collection is inspired by the 1920’s art deco movement. The details in the gowns include beading and symmetrical motifs alongside sheer necklines,” Raishma tells us.

The colour palette is diverse and rich, to say the least, carefully curated to cater to various tastes and preferences. “This collection includes deep and luxurious jewel tones like sapphire blues and emerald greens, which exude sophistication and opulence. We’ve also incorporated soft pastels such as blush pinks and powder blues, perfect for those who appreciate a more delicate and romantic aesthetic,” the founder and designer says, adding, “All of our dresses are made out of net and tulle with an emphasis on hand-crafted beading work.”

Raishma is intricately involved in the designing process; she sketches each piece, selects every fabric, and personally oversees each style to ensure perfect quality and fit. Her global fan base includes Princess Beatrice, Little Mix and Goldie Hawn, and the brand showcases each year at Couture Fashion Week in Paris.

Sharing good news with us, Raishma says, “We’re preparing for a grand launch in India by the end of this year, and we can’t wait to introduce our collection to the country.”

Price range: Rs10,000 to Rs 80,000

Available online.



