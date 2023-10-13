Gap and Love Shack Fancy bridge the gap

Ciara serves as the face of the campaign

Gap and Love Shack Fancy announce a limited-edition, multi-category capsule collection of women’s, men’s, kids and baby apparel and accessories for every generation. The collaboration shines at the intersection of culture and romanticism, merging Gap’s iconic styles with LoveShackFancy’s vintage-inspired florals and feminine silhouettes.To showcase the collection and each brand’s heritage, award-winning artist, entrepreneur, and philanthropist, Ciara serves as the face of the campaign alongside two of her children, Future and Sienna, capturing the beautiful bond between mother and child.

The collection brings a fresh take to classic denim, pastels and logo, incorporating neutral tones, floral prints, whimsical textures and fabrics showcasing a romantic and nostalgic twist to Gap’s signature arch logo typeface. The limited-edition capsule includes shared styles and prints. The entire assortment spans across multiple product categories including jeans, skirts, dresses, pants, hoodies, outerwear, button-downs, and accessories.

The collection re-imagines iconic Gap classics for all generations through LoveShackFancy’s lens with each piece a perfect mix of nostalgia and freshness.

Prices start at Rs 1,299.

Available online.

