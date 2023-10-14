A thing of beauty: 'Zouin' at Collage, Chennai offers an ecstatic unison of festive collections by the best designers

The festive affair is through the roof in the city this weekend! The mood is all set sartorially with a star-studded line-up of fashion labels showcasing their latest festive edits in Chennai. A stroll down Rutland Gate 4th Street will welcome you to this showcasing at Collage where a few of the most vibrant and colourful collections will be available. Zouin the festive line-up at Collage is bringing in the latest from Aseem Kapoor, Begum Pret and Payal Khandwala.



Talking about the same, founder Lata Madhu introduced Zouin to us. She highlights that this festive line-up is the “coming together of diverse and distinct cultures through design and fabric”. We asked her what the name of the edit means, to which she replied “Simply put, Zouin means beautiful.” Additionally, she tells us how the convergence of these labels elevates the edit, “We have the dramatic and contemporary feel of Payal Khandwala, the classic appeal of Begum Pret and the resort silhouettes of Aseem Kapoor, treated with his signature tribal touch.” She further adds, “The silhouettes are all different but uniquely beautiful.” To understand what is on offer further, our conversation with the designers revealed all.



Designer Aseem Kapoor’s Noor-e-rang silhouettes present ‘blocks of intense vibrant colours that evoke emotional and spiritual responses. “Noor-e-rang has been a fabulous amalgamation of colours. We wanted to give a little relief. So we used Indian jewel tones and that set up the premise for the entire collection,” said Aseem. He added that these silhouettes could be sported as monochromes or combined to sport contrasting colour blocks. Talking about how the edit celebrates the essence of the oncoming festive season, he says, “It's the colour, embroidery and combination of colour blocks that add to the festive spirit. Also, we have always believed in not going excessively in accessorising and styling. We use crisp embroideries and colour combinations. Festivities are all about colours and this collection really delivers on that.”



We learn from couturier Aayushi Kapoor about the latest festive edit from Begum Pret, titled Khandisa. Presenting a range of soft silhouettes that embrace pastel tissue zaris, and dainty sequinned works, Khandisa is a celebration of the festivities. Aayushi points out, “The highlighting features of this edit are beautifully crafted modern Indian designs merging with a traditional touch. This collection embraces this festive season with compassion, free spirit, and uniqueness.” Further enunciating the embroidery techniques and other details of the silhouettes she mentions, “It showcases sequin-adorned kaftans, coordinated kurta sets, and zari silk kurta sets in opulent, festive colours and designs, all lavishly adorned with intricate handcrafted details, perfect for any kind of celebratory occasions.”



Payal Khandwala, too, presents some exquisite pieces in this line-up. Detailing on their festive edit we learn that their ‘signature silhouettes in silk brocade, are woven by hand in aged metallic silver yarn this season. Engineered elements coupled with handwoven silk and organza are inspired by organic temple motifs and teamed with more linear geometric patterns, to create textiles that are traditional in craft but modern in spirit.’ The colour palette for this edit is spread across ‘saffron, lime, violet and cobalt with a neutral pearl and black’ to strike a balance between ‘both dramatic and subtle looks’.



Rs.14,500 onwards.

At Collage, Rutland Gate 4th St.

October 14 onwards.