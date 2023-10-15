Retro Love by Bhumika Sharma is all about precisely crafted, feminine ensembles 

Always inspired by heritage weaves and embroideries, couturier Bhumika Sharma's Retro Love collection was a classic display of contemporary silhouettes borrowing from the legacy-rich heritage Indian weaves.

Unveiled at the LFW x FDCI, the whole range was a gorgeous display of Bhumika's designs in luxe silk, organza, and georgette. The intricate designs and the use of enticing tassel works in the dazzling ensembles left the audience mesmerized. The colour palette was equally interesting with an array of red and ivory outfits along with neutral black, and earthy muted hues like sage green, and tones of olive, blue, and grey.

“In this collection we've rediscovered the soul of our brand, celebrating our journey and our passion. This collection is a testament to handcrafted artistry, where every meticulous stitch reflects our commitment to quality. It's about honouring our roots and the skilled artisans who bring these designs to life, ensuring that every piece remains a cherished classic," says Bhumika.

Some ensembles from her newly dropped collection

Exquisite thread embroidery played a crucial role with metallics like dori work, zardozi, and the ornate French knots embroidery as did the resplendent floral motifs. Accents of abstract geometric borders, rhombus, lines, and jaals with circular medallions and paisleys added further to the drama.

Want brought newness to the collection was its perfect blend of the modern silhouettes with traditional elements and each piece could be worn multiple times both separately and together by the millennial brides.

The collection has a wide colour palette ranging from ivory, black, and earthy tones

Wide-legged pants, elegantly cut jackets, pantsuits, gorgeous lehenga, choli, dupatta, trios, and the innovative Kalidar jackets teamed with floor-sweeping skirts were show stealers on the ramp. But what impressed all were the saris draped with capes, which seem to be the sweeping trend this season.

Bollywood beauty Rakul Preet Singh looked the perfect showstopper as she sashayed down the runway in a luxurious, red lehenga with ornate white embroidery and worn with a matching halter choli.