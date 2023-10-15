Sonal Verma’s Rara Avis' Into the Wild edit is classy and chic

Sonal Verma (in white) along with the models wearing her collection

If jazz, glitter, and attitude laced with a little wildness is your style then Sonal Verma's label, Rara Avis' Into The Wild collection is definitely your poison.

The eccentric edit launched at LFWXFDCI showcased a line of garments that are beautifully crafted and are a statement in the world of quiet luxury.

Find all things jazz and glittery in the collection

What stood out distinctly in the ensembles were the strong and abundant textures splashed with intricate embellishments displaying traditional Indian techniques.

The colour palette comprised deep hues with tones of earthy green evoking the wilderness of the theme. A touch of autumnal colours in shades of brown, tan, and yellow completed the muted look.

For enhancing the texture of the outfits Sonal has liberally used luxurious blends of silks, wool, washed cotton, and leather. The ensembles comprised exciting and innovative silhouettes including the comfy maxi dresses and the multi-purpose separates.

The Fall/Winter ’23 -‘24 look also revolved around stylishly, structured dresses, as well as fluid skirts. Adding an interesting twist to the fashion tale, Sonal introduced key pieces like blazers and parkas that had a formal, dressy vibe, just ideal for those cool evenings.

The collection also plays with autumn colours

Accessories have always been an important aspect of the Rara Avis presentation and to complete the coming season’s look, Sonal included bold and strong leather textures that have been an important aspect of the brand’s ethos. Also, hand-carved natural stones with silver- and gold-plated metal were turned into imposing pieces that added a luxe and chic appeal.

“The runway was a canvas where I painted the wilderness with deep, earthy tones and intricate embellishments, breathing life into my vision. The response from the audience was truly overwhelming, and I'm thrilled to bring the sartorial desires of fashion enthusiasts to life with this collection," says Sonal.