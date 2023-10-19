Designer Surbhi Pansari launches Chess & Chequers

Looking for ethnic to classy menswear for the festivities? Here’s giving you a glimpse of the newly-launched Chess & Chequers collection by menswear designer Surbhi Pansari, who engages in a tete-e-tete with Indulge and talks about the collection.

What sets the Chess & Chequers collection apart?

My new collection is an inspiration of how chess is just a metaphoric representation of life. It is an equation we are trying to solve to get our lives perfect. But imperfection is perfection. Chess & Chequers is an ode to life.

What has been your inspiration behind the collection?

A chess game is a version of our everyday life. We know that each move we make, in life or in a game, brings forth a fresh path for the future. As a Science major, I never knew that Garment Designing would motivate me in such a way to carve a promising future.

What kind of colours can we see in the collection?

The colours have been meticulously selected keeping in mind the preferences of our clients. Our best-selling colour palate ranges from aqua, pearl grey, schauss pink, classic black, old rose and midnight blue.

Could you tell us about the fabrics used?

Cotton silk in shades of our colour palate is our signature fabric. Other fashion fabric or novelty fabric varies from different seasons and requirements. We try experimenting with different beads, pearls, bugle beads, trimmings, a lot of in-house developed thread work, sequins, crystals and so on.

How does the collection cater to the approaching festive season?

This grand festival is the best occasion to wear our traditional outfits in vibrant hues and matching accessories. This season we cater to your major fashion pieces giving a major twist to your wardrobe and making your days more joyous. Keeping in mind our cultural festivities and mood set-ups at different times, we bring to you a range of subtle attires for morning celebrations and bling pieces for evening fun.

How has menswear fashion changed over the years?

People in the fashion industry and apparel businesses have openly welcomed the changing trends in the men’s fashion industry. The designs have evolved from heavy traditional embroidery to more contemporary cuts, patterns, and motifs. The buying patterns have also increased and thus men’s fashion gets a lot more creative space to get executed.

Could you style a daywear and evening wear look with any two outfits from the collection along with accessories?

For a day wear, pastel shades would look astute. You can style a pearl grey geometric chess embroidered jacket with thread and Moti highlighting at the bottom; paired with a matching short kurta and off-white trouser. You can accessorise it with a brooch of your choice.

For any evening event or cocktail parties, you can pick our crystal embellished shirt with chess pieces motif arranged in an interesting manner and pair it with a black trouser; accessorised with a heavily embellished bow.

