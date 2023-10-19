Mia by Tanishq's festive 'Starburst' collection draws inspiration from mystic celestial spaces

We often hear that we are part of something bigger; something that goes beyond the lush green trees, the vibrant seas and the mystic sand. In a galaxy far far away, there are stars, moons and other celestial elements just waiting to be discovered. Taking inspiration from the mystery and magic that spatial elements boast, Mia by Tanishq has launched an all-new collection, Starburst.

The collection times perfectly with the upcoming festive season. Inspired by the cosmos, the collection offers a diverse range of pieces such as low neckline elongated chains adorned with celestial motifs, Chand Bali earrings, regal blue sapphire arm cuffs, haathphools and nail rings.

Opulent Harmony Diamond Necklace

Crafted in 14kt gold, some pieces you must look out for include diamonds encrusted with the moon and star cutouts, and pieces symbolising the sun-moon duality. The jewels pay an ode to the sun, moon and stars and bring the world of the cosmos to life with minimalistic design sensibilities. They also reimagine traditional motifs like Navratnas and Nakshatras and transform those into relatable styles.

These are particularly perfect for urban buyers who are looking for timeless and versatile pieces. With the launch, even the brand wants to promote the idea that every wearer can reach for the skies and the stars. If you are looking to elevate your Navratri, Durga Pujo or Diwali looks, this collection might make the cut. These are also perfect for gifting as the festivals dawn upon us.

INR 3,000 onwards. Available online and in stores.