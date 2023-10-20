Fashion brand Chandrima’s new collection Zephyr is all about comfortable modern-Indian wear

Not everyone seeks elaborate outfits during festivals. In fact, there are some who cherish the allure of subtlety and the charm of understated elegance. Their attire is an art, a craft and a fusion of festive spirit and refinement. You would often see modern urban women who are busy navigating life’s myriad roles, juggling to find outfits that are stylish and equally comforting. In such situations, handcrafted pieces such as elegant kurtas among a host of others, resonate harmoniously with the cosmopolitan mindset. These ensembles serve as unwavering companions, particularly during the ongoing festive moments at home. For those who think similarly, fashion brand Chandrima’s festive collection Zephyr perfectly celebrates diversity in cultures and crafts in India with a contemporary twist.

The brand is known for making ready-to-wear womenswear that is apt for the urban women of today. Their outfits showcase an enchanting blend of Indian handloom and craft, and an international style that stands for modern elegance and craftsmanship.

Pieces from the collection

Discussing Zephyr, founder and creative head Chandrima Agnihotri says, “It is the collection where the classic harmoniously blends with the modern, and tradition seamlessly intertwines with innovation. The edit celebrates the beauty of nature with soft, vibrant florals and intricate hand-crafted pieces, creating timeless festive looks that speak volumes about modern styles.” She also delves into the inspiration that served as the driving force behind the creation of this collection. “For Zephyr, the main idea came from the traditional craft of crewelwork which is a combination of Kashmiri and British embroidery techniques with multi-colour silk yarns,” adds Chandrima.

According to her, the edit features delicate silhouettes adorned in beautiful flowers, inspired by the romance of vintage styling, and modern accents that bring a contemporary edge to the look. The outfits in the collection are accentuated with the brand’s signature embroideries like handcrafted cutwork and appliqué. The designer used fabrics like silk chanderi, silk organza, and silk georgette. Since the edit is created for festivities, with a modern flair, their colour palette includes hues like old rose, mustard, fuchsia, aqua, cobalt blue with classic ivories.

When asked about the artisans who contributed majorly towards accentuating the collection, Chandrima explains, “We have a highly skilled group of artisans from across various parts of the country and we train them about different forms of embroidery techniques every season as we work on a new craft.” Zephyr consists of stunning kurta sets in various styles and lengths. Delicate silk organza jackets, kaftans, and kimono-style tunics are paired with tulip pants, presenting a unique approach to contemporary Indian wear. These ensembles cater to upcoming festivities and parties, diverging from the traditional festive dressing norms, thus aligning seamlessly with the diverse tastes of individuals.

Rs 28,990 onwards.

Available online.

