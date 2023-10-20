Khadi is the way forward: Gandhigram's new line of khadi apparel introduces beautiful pieces with a story behind  

Khadi is being reinvented, and how! With a dozen options of traditional wear to choose from, we often forget to look into the story of such garments we wear. And Gandhigram is gearing up to do exactly that with the launch of their new khadi line, Samhita.



While offering you some great options, the line offers you a story to learn and understand the process of its making. These silhouettes have a light and airy touch to them and present colours in a brilliant fashion. But that alone is not the highlight of the same. As we talk to couturier Aditi Jain, we learn of the many intricacies of this collection. We understand what has gone into producing these garments, how the lives of the weavers are affected by the production of the collection, how khadi makes a difference, and some tips about how to style pieces from this collection.



Do tell us what Samhita is all about.

Samhita is a brand under the larger umbrella of the Gandhigram Kadhi Trust, which aims to produce good quality garments using the khadi fabrics that Gandhigram already produces. The basic idea is to have comfortable, easy garments, and also showcase the beauty of khadi in a more relevant way.



Also Read: Dennison introduces traditional Jaipuri print collection for men



Why is khadi not so popular among the younger generation?

I think the general notion is that kadhi is old, and usually the colours are considered to be on the dull side. The fact that it’s a very low power consuming activity, I don’t think much of youth really understand that. It’s not really explained well to them either. For example, linen has a proposition — people understand why linen is expensive, but nobody understands why khadi is priced the way it is. There are a lot of people involved in the process. And the minute there’s human involvement or people enrollment, they will obviously be priced accordingly.



Have there been any trends followed keeping in mind the younger audiences?

The collection is basically leisurewear. The garments are so comfortable, and not body hugging or body fitting at all. Also, especially for the tropical climate, khadi is very user-friendly. With this collection, one can layer up and layer down, however they want.



What are the silhouettes available in this collection?

For men, we have regular shirts and men’s kurta and long kurta with half sleeves and full sleeves. For women, if you’re going to work or if you’re just looking for an outfit for a day out, we have short tops, long tops, tunic dresses, and comfortable pants.



How have the colours been used in this collection?

In this collection, there is a mix of a free-dyed fabric as well as the natural dyes block printed fabric. The colours have been chosen to keep in mind it is for a very young and lively audience, or at least for those who are young at heart.



Also Read: The wedding collection from Navrathan Jewellers is a work of art



With this collection, you are also bringing attention to the weavers and their lives. How has this collection contributed towards an upliftment in their lifestyle?

The thing is, with the weavers, the more we’re able to sell, the more work we’re able to give them. Also, from what we have understood through our exhibitions or online channels, people want readymades. I think the need to go to a tailor has gone down quite a bit. So, we want to be able to fill that gap. Hence, if we sell more, we can plan our production better. Furthermore, as appraisals go, even the weavers’ wages are on the increase. So, when you plan a garment collection, there is automatically an increase in the fabric required. Therefore, we’re able to continuously provide them with work and that fabric goes into making something useful and meaningful.



Tell us about the journey from raw material to final product.

The journey starts with raw materials that are sourced from Dindigul. Since Gandhigram is closely located to Dindigul, we try to be as local as possible. We have a pre-processing unit that converts the raw cotton into slyve, which is easy to be spun. So, we give the rovings to the spinners and they’re able to spin on the Ambar charkha to produce whatever count of yarn we require. Once the yarn is produced, it comes to Gandhigram, where spinners (all women) are located all across Tamil Nadu. We then collect all the yarn from the spinners, which undergoes the dyeing process. Depending on the production plan, we do the necessary dyeing and then send it to the weavers. Finally, once the fabric is woven, it goes to our tailors.



How has the tie-up with NIFT helped in popularising the fabric further?

NIFT has really been quite helpful. Along with the Khadi Board, they have set up the COEK, or the Center of Excellence for Khadi, which works with different khadi institutions like Gandhigram. They help with multiple things like design and marketing — some of the designs in this collection were designed by the COEK. They’re also able to share knowledge about what is happening across India, which has been quite insightful for us. Also, because they’re a fashion institute, they’re able to gauge which styles and patterns would work well for the current market.



What makes khadi fashionable?

If one understands the context of khadi, then one can make it fashionable. It’s more about what is relevant and right now, sustainability is most relevant. Plus, it is the need of the hour. During the pre-processing stage, there is some machinery involved, but after that, all processes including spinning, is done by hand with a very low energy requirement.



Can you give our readers styling tips to pair silhouettes from this collection?

We have this really beautiful boyfriend shirt in interestingly striped khadi you can wear as it is — with a very simple belt. You can also wear it as a dress, or you can pair it up with a tank top and jeans and wear it as a layer. We also have these Batwing shirts, and if you wear them with skinny jeans or cropped denim, it could give you a great airport look.





Rs. 500 onwards.

Launching today.

|11 am onwards.

At The Folly, Amethyst.