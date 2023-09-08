Floral Art’s Garden of Eden offers fabulous floral bijoux options

Mother-daughter duo Kavita and Srishti Kapur’s Floral Art has earned renown for the exquisite floral jewellery they create for weddings and other events. Over 21 years, they've adorned celebrities and influencers like Sonam Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Karishma Tanna, and Katrina Kaif, among others. Their new collection, Garden Of Eden, is inspired by the mythical paradise and weaves a captivating tale of elegance, celebrating the irresistible charm of nature's blossoms.

We speak to Srishti about the same

Tell us about your new collection of floral jewellery Garden of Eden in detail.

With Garden of Eden, we've taken a fresh approach this year, focusing on creating pieces that are not only classy and elegant but also stylish and versatile. What sets this collection apart is the blend of both ends of the spectrum – we have designs that are more elaborate and attention-grabbing, perfect for those who love a bit of drama, as well as delicate and soft pieces that capture the essence of subtlety.

In this collection, you'll find a mix of pieces that cater to various preferences and complement different wedding themes.

Floral Art's Garden of Eden edit

What was the thought behind this collection?

The thought behind this collection was to craft something truly enchanting and timeless. I wanted to capture the essence of magic and mystique, infusing it into each piece. The Garden of Eden collection is about creating pieces that transport brides to a world of wonder, evoking a sense of awe and delight that will remain with them for a lifetime.

At Floral Art, we offer designs crafted with both fresh and artificial flowers. Each type has its own unique appeal. Our fresh flower designs showcase natural beauty and fragrance, and they're perfect for brides across India. Our artificial flower designs, on the other hand, can be shipped globally, catering to a wider audience. These pieces are intricately crafted to mimic the delicacy of real flowers while offering lasting beauty. They provide a sustainable option for brides who want to cherish their jewellery long after their special day.

Floral Art's Garden of Eden edit

How sustainable is your label?

Currently, I'd say we're at a 50/50 point on our sustainability path. We're making conscious efforts to source materials responsibly and reduce waste in our processes. Our artificial flower designs contribute to sustainability by offering a longer-lasting option that can be cherished for years to come. On the other hand, our fresh flower designs align with nature's beauty, and we're continually exploring ways to minimize their environmental impact.

Floral Art's Garden of Eden edit

Ways in which you want to grow your label in the coming years?

We're charting a path towards becoming a contemporary, luxurious, and niche brand. Our aim is to be the ultimate floral destination, offering everything from garlands and packaging to gifting solutions – all under one roof. As we grow, we're committed to capturing timeless elegance in every creation and enriching special moments for our customers. It's an exciting journey, and we're looking forward to seeing our brand flourish in these new dimensions.

Price on request. On floralart.co.in