Kolkata label Sukanya’s festive edit is vibrant and lightweight

Homegrown ethnic label Sukanya has been charming the patrons with its clean and comfortable silhouettes, and vibrant sari styles for the past six years. After catering to a steady clientele from her store in Burdwan, designer-founder Sukanya is all ready to set up her second studio in Kolkata near Garia in the coming months. “My childhood inspiration is my grandma whom I have watched working with fabrics, cutting, and sewing and coming up with brilliant pieces. I just loved to play with her sewing machine, colourful chalks, and threads and knew since then that I would pursue design,” tells Sukanya while talking about her latest festive edition.

Tell us about the festive collection?

In this very fresh collection, we have focused on a fusion theme with bright colour palettes as well as pastel shades, mixing and matching different fabrics like gamcha and handloom cotton. There are vibrant co-ord sets, one pieces, oversized silhouettes, mix-and-match kaftans, and hand-painted dresses, along with traditional wear like modal silk saris with handwoven zari work and silk blouses with trendy cuts. There are also silk kurtas paired up with printed organza dupattas for one to channel the festive look.

Apart from this, we have enriched our wardrobe with the all-new fusion menswear, which includes traditional embroidered silk kurtas, and hand-painted kurtas, among other outfits.

Puja wardrobe must-haves?

Being a bong woman, my first choice is sari, especially the modal silk saris that are in trend this year. Also, traditional handloom cotton white saris with red border is a must for Ashtami. Muslin jamdani, hand-embroidered organzas, co-ord sets, kaftan dresses, are also some essentials for the Pujas this year.

Your upcoming collections?

We are also coming up with floral printed modal silk saris, lightweight digital printed chiffon saris, long silk kurtis and organza dupattas, silk kaftans, and printed co-ords. Also, there’s a whole new collection of copper jewellery with rose gold polish that I have designed. This year, we are also focusing on fusion style, so, you will get to see shirt kurtas, dhoti pants, angrakhas and stylish kurtas.