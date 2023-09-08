Studio RIGU’s new collection is inspired by the tropical rainforest of the Amazon

The common trend of purchasing exceedingly intricate outfits for festivals is evolving with time. You’ll notice how women these days aspire to wear ensembles that offer both comfort and style, allowing them to appear ravishing and confident. This has enabled many to opt for contemporary outfits instead of typical heavy ethnic wear. Underlining this shift, fashion brand Studio RIGU launched a new collection Amazonico’23: A Festive Edit. Does the name ring a bell? Yes, it is inspired by the tropical rainforest of the Amazon and its millions of whimsical flora and fauna.

In Amazonico’23, the enlarged motifs (sharp two-tone prints) depicting flowers and indigenous leaves aptly justify the mood of the collection. The vibrant colours and prints on the outfits stand out, especially during the festive time that equally calls for some fun. It wouldn’t be wrong to say that the edit exudes maximalism in almost every regard and takes us on a wild adventure. The founder and creative director Riya Gupta says, “These eye-catching prints, with their artful usage of different hues, give high energy happiness to the customers.”

“We picked elements like flora and fauna usually found in the Amazon rainforest and then, drew them manually using bright colours. Sequins in all shapes and sizes, hand embroidered in gradation, reminded us of the beautiful colours visible on a macaw, the colourful bird,” she adds.

Riya further says that the density of the forest came alive with the hand-drawn abstract brush strokes reminiscing a painting that is beautifully translated into youthful and fun jumpsuits and separates. The other additions include multicolour fringes and beads — hand-crafted only to elevate the overall look of the collection.

Riya adds that the hand-painted prints are imbued with personal meaning and are thoughtfully paired with the silhouettes. This makes the wearers fall in love with colours, adopt a positive mental attitude, and evolve into more confident, creative versions of themselves. The brand created all the prints in-house which were then digitally printed on its signature fabric, vegan silk, also known as cupro.

The collection consists of co-ords, diaphanous separates as well as bejewelled and sequined fits to cater to all different moods. What’s interesting is that these outfits are multi-purpose and can be worn during that day and night. Right from sourcing the fabrics to creating distinct prints, everything is done with the help of local artisans. Riya tells us, “We believe in following a mindful luxury business model, where each of our pieces is made on order. Our signature ombre dying is a painstaking process where the fabric has to be hand-dyed and re-dyed in three to four colours. Post that, the stitching has to be done in three different colour threads to achieve a unique look.” The designer aims to impart optimism and fearlessness to her customers. She says, “Amazonico’23 is made to fit, function, and feel good so that wearers can use them as a tool to feel like the best version of themselves.”

Rs 9,950 onwards.

Available online and in stores.

Mail ID: sakshisuresh.k@newindianexpress.com

Twitter: @kaithwas_sakshi