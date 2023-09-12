Ruar India’s Unkahi edit is all things traditional

Ahead of the festive and wedding season, our hunt for traditional, sustainable yet out of the box pieces is still continuing. With Ruar India’s new launches Unkahi, an eclectic collection of sarees made using the ‘unsung’ heroes of textiles like tissues, organic silk and organic gold threads, the sarees are seen as a symbol of elegance, femininity and pride.

A conscious label based out of Jaipur, Ruar India has a robust design philosophy and an innate sense of comfort described as intricate, and the designers' interests have been inspired by the aesthetics in art, culture, architecture, craftsmanship, landscape, vintage art and travels. The designs have a strong sense of revival of local crafts supporting sustainable and environment-friendly techniques.

Pieces from the edit

Founder Parul Shekhawat says, “Ruar India is about the revival of Indian craftsmanship, which incorporates traditions and values; however, it has a modernist approach to the old age embroideries. Our expertise lies in making capsule collections, which are all organic and handmade; the collections are theme-based and have beautiful stories to tell.”

Unkahi is special than all other collections as it is an ode to all the sustainable fashion trends being followed in Indian culture. Unkahi celebrates the slow fashion which forms an integral part of Indian culture.

One of the specialties of Ruar is also that the brand makes a limited number of pieces in each style of garment. “It is basically to ensure that there is the finest quality product being delivered to our clientele. As each product is handcrafted, it takes a few hours or days of intensive labour to create beautiful pieces. In case any client is in a rush and wants a particular piece which is unavailable, we have a specific team on board who only cater to urgent orders which are customised and delivered urgently,” adds Parul.

An elegant piece from the collection

Talking about the colour palette, Parul says, “The colours are wedding inspired…from rusts, to yellows, oranges, rose reds and so on.” The pieces are handcrafted with embroideries by skilled artisans of Rajasthan, using age-old techniques like marodi work, zardosi, gota patti and more.

At present, Ruar is working on their upcoming collections which will take saree lovers to the integral parts of Rajasthan through each city.

Rs 25000 onwards

Available online