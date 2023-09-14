Varun Bahl unveils A Love Letter to Kashmir in Srinagar

Couturier Varun Bahl, presented his couture showcase, A Love Letter to Kashmir, in association with FICCI FLO Hyderabad at The Lalit Srinagar, Kashmir, on September 12. Held in collaboration with Rambhajos Jewellers, this is the first fashion showcase to happen in Kashmir, in nearly 40 years.

The decision to choose Kashmir as a destination came naturally to Bahl as he hails from there and was determined by a force that drew Varun to his roots. Varun's family hails from Kashmir, and his father grew up there. His love for Kashmir comes from his childhood spent amidst nature, on Dal Lake, and exploring every part of the heavenly valley. Keeping his father's love for Kashmir alive, Varun was thrilled to have this opportunity to pay an ode to him, through his designs.

Varun Bahl's show

This show acted as a testament to his love for exotic flowers, poetry, the romance of a stunning place like Kashmir and the pursuit of true love. This once-in-a-lifetime occasion was made even more special by the presence of celebrities Huma Qureshi and Saqib Saleem, who closed the couture showcase for Bahl. The sibling duo, who have always been close friends with Varun, also hail from Kashmir and were the perfect fit for this historic occasion.

Huma Qureshi at Varun Bahl's show

While Huma looked stunning in a Champagne Gold Bridal Lehenga, embroidered with sequins, bugle beads and dabka work, with a veil, Saqib looked dashing in a classic black sherwani set embroidered with intricate black cutdana, paired with a solid black kurta and embellished trousers. The House of Rambhajos specially curated a collection for the couturier's showcase.

The collection was designed in line with the mood and aesthetic of Bahl's collection, as well as the otherworldly culture of Kashmir. With its exclusive collection of jewels, the brand brought together the rich diversity and splendour of Indian royal history, embracing its various hues and facets, to create heirloom quality regalia that can be passed on from generation to generation.