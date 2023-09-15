Drawn's Le Jardin edit is a melange of vibrant hues and effortless styles

Designer Rhea Bhattacharyya's three-year-old label Drawn’s latest drop Le Jardin boasts of a bouquet of easy, breezy silhouettes in bright, abstract florals. Inspired by the serene beauty of gardens, a fusion of vibrant designs and effortless styles has been crafted for those slow, leisurely days.

The enchanting hues of the Jardin print come in two delightful variations - Midnight and Midday. The Midnight Jardin print features a cool-toned tapestry of serene blues and lilacs, while the Midday Jardin print is inspired by wildflowers thriving in the sunshine. The drop offers a delightful mix of dresses and tops. While each silhouette embodies the essence of Le Jardin, we loved the range of delightful pleated collar and cuff details in the dresses to comfortable oversized shirts crafted in the softest cotton poplin.

Drawn's Le Jardin edit

“The Sun plays a key source of inspiration for the artworks we have included in this drop. The idea was to create a decadent floral piece of art high in scale and contrast, which captures the same jardin in bright sun-drenched hues and cool midnight blues,” says Rhea.

Three years back Drawn launched with 4 styles, and a hand-drawn print digitally scribbled by Rhea, who wanted to create a brand that had a unique take on print by collaborating with artists to create wearable art for the everyday. “But commissioning art is expensive, so I drew the first few prints to get the ball rolling. Today, we have had the opportunity to collaborate with artists worldwide,” she shares.

Drawn's Le Jardin edit

When it comes to daily wardrobe choices, Rhea feels a classic oversized printed cotton shirt with a pair of jeans is a must apart from a unique print to elevate the look. “I think the younger generation has a strong point of view when it comes to their personal style and are willing to take more risks and be more experimental. This is a bonus for emerging labels like us because it pushes us to really think out of the box and work on presenting something new and exciting with every collection,” she adds.

Drawn's Le Jardin edit

Up next, Drawn has a line-up of some stellar collaborations including one with an art organisation called CCDF, which focuses on tribal artisans from the Gondwana region of Madhya Pradesh, and Maharashtra, practising Gond, Warli and Bhil art forms.

Price on request. On shopdrawn.com