Legacy, intact! : Raghavendra Rathore Jodhpur's latest collection exhudes 'old-world luxury'

It is no surprise that men’s wear for this festive season will be pursued heavily, keeping in mind the various tastes of people. In a world that’s becoming highly experimental with its approach towards introducing various fusion outfits to elevate the festive look, there is legacy intact with one festive collection.



Raghavendra Rathore Jodhpur’s (RRJ) latest collection Festive Regalia is all about celebrations and upholding the “old-world luxury” that the name is synonymous with. We talk to the couturier about what we can look forward to. Also, Raghavendra shares an exciting style guide that will bring out your best festive look! Excerpts from the interview:



Tell us about the inspiration behind this collection.

This collection is a celebration of old-world luxury. In a vast sea of fleeting trends, this collection stands as a testament to the enduring allure of timeless elegance. It is the epitome of legacy, a nod to the past and a step towards a future where tradition and innovation intertwine.



What about the bandhgala collar style silhouettes seem to amplify the festive look?

It epitomises the brand’s DNA but more so is a hallmark of ‘Made in India’, symbolises legacy and pays homage to the bygone era, the tradition of which converges with innovation. It is core essence of stately dressing and has been celebrated by the brand with modern aplomb as part of this season’s festive collection.



Do take us through the colour palette used in this edit.

The colour palette is a wide range and mix of dark jewel tones and pastel fresh vibrancy that has been carefully thought through in keeping with the relevance of festivals or wedding functions like puja, engagement, sangeet, cocktail, wedding and reception.



Which fabrics have been used?

It has been the brand’s endeavour and initiative to push for traditionally handwoven and handcrafted textiles of India. The following fabrics have been incorporated as part of the collection: silk brocades, woven silk jacquards, silk tanchoi, silk linen, muga silk, tussar silk, raw silk, thin silk, silk chanderi printed/jacquards and many such woven butti silk blends.



What is the trend in menswear this festive season?

The RRJ brand focuses purely on relevance and purpose of design. The emphasis has always been on timeless style and elegance rather than chasing short-lived trends/fads that tend to distract the core sensibilities. The idea is to focus on the lifestyles of real individuals and the occasions they are part of, so from the onset, the collection is formulated around that ideology.



RRJ’s festive season style guide​



Don’t shy away from colour



Go with a choice of silhouette and style true to your personality rather than going by out-of-character suggestions.



Unconventional, well-cut styling with the right choice of fabric is the key to a flattering silhouette.



Go with suitable yet elegant RRJ bejewelled accessories that accentuate your look.



Good grooming goes a long way.



A signature pair of RRJ breeches is a must-have to add slickness and versatility to stylish dressing.



An impeccably hand-crafted Monk strap and a lace-up dark brown pair of shoes should be wardrobe essentials.



Price on request.

Available online.