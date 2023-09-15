Luxe bijoux designer Varuna D Jani on her latest range of bridal bijouterie

Renowned luxury fine jewellery designer Varuna D Jani, whose eponymous bijoux label offers bespoke fine jewellery designed and curated for the modern contemporary woman, is crafting an immersive and revolutionary bridal collection, each with a unique and powerful design story. She takes out time to speak with us about the same and her design philosophy.

Tell us all about your latest collection of jewellery.

At the Varuna D Jani atelier, we break away from traditional collections. Every jewellery piece tells its unique story, reflecting the wearer's essence and individuality. Currently, I'm immersed in crafting a revolutionary bridal collection that redefines norms. It embraces boldness and avant-garde aesthetics, designed to captivate and awe.

This collection stands out with its depth, dimension, and drama. I'm driven to create jewellery that delves beneath the surface, inviting exploration of intricate details. From elaborate diamonds to unexpected gemstone combinations, each design is a captivating masterpiece.

The bridal collection embodies my commitment to redefine elegance for modern brides and I have pushed creative boundaries while honouring timeless beauty.

Hailing from the esteemed diamond bijoux family of Popley, avant-garde designs are in your blood. Tell us how fine jewellery designs changed over the years.

I've seen fine jewellery designs evolve remarkably. Our tradition revolves around crafting exquisite, timeless pieces, making the design journey truly enthralling.

Initially, intricate traditional designs prevailed, highlighting gemstones through elaborate settings and cultural motifs. However, as time and trends progressed, we saw the adoption of avant-garde styles. Global inspiration led to fusing artistic influences, enabling us to experiment with unique shapes, materials, and techniques for unconventional yet stunning pieces.

Personalization has become pivotal, now. Modern clients desire jewellery that tells their stories. Custom-made pieces have surged, allowing us to collaborate closely, transforming visions into emotionally valuable, one-of-a-kind jewellery.

Which designs are setting trends currently?

I feel that the world is moving towards sustainability and so are jewellery designs to say so. Avant-garde designers are increasingly focusing on sustainability and ethical sourcing of materials for their jewellery including using recycled metals, conflict-free gemstones and environment-friendly production methods. Also, experimenting with unique and unconventional materials like 3D-printed elements, acrylics and ceramics is an emerging trend I have noticed.

Another major trend is combining minimalist design elements with bold, statement-making features. The trend of drawing inspiration from nature and creating asymmetrical designs with geometric shapes and interpretations of flora and fauna is also noticed in recent times.

What kind of jewellery works most for evening parties and cocktail wear?

I love combining diamonds with coloured gemstones like sapphires, rubies, or emeralds for a captivating allure. Statement earrings are essential. From cascading diamond chandeliers to bold diamond studs with gemstone drops, they beautifully frame the face and catch the light.

Cocktail rings with sizeable diamonds or striking coloured gemstones add drama while intricately designed diamond bracelets and cuffs are excellent for completing the look.

A few raging jewel trends for the brides?

Coloured diamonds and gemstones are making waves, bringing soft pastels, vivid hues, and unique stones to bridal ensembles. Asymmetrical designs are captivating modern brides. Departing from tradition, these offer a contemporary twist, like elegantly skewed necklaces or mismatched diamond earrings, infusing uniqueness and playfulness.