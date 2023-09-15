Set the festive tone right with Beau Monde's new range of ritzy miniaudieres

Designer Kanika Chawla’s label Beau Monde, celebrated for its high-quality evening clutches and potlis, has come up with an exquisite collection of bags called Lumiere. Inspired by the radiance of celebration and the allure of the party season, this collection offers meticulously crafted pieces with an interplay of light and shadow, reflected in sparkling crystals and holographic details.

Breaking free from convention, it introduces a captivating array of shapes and styles beyond the classic clutch. One can find cascading shoulder bags, elegant mini bags and attractive clutches in cruelty-free materials including vegan leather.

“We wanted to infuse elegance and exuberance into each piece, allowing them to mirror the excitement and joy that fill the air during festive gatherings. Each bag of ours not only complements one's outfit but also becomes an integral part of their celebration experience,” says Kanika.

Kanika feels miniaudieres are making a stylish comeback for their versatility. “For formal events, pair a sleek evening gown or an Indian outfit with a metallic or bejewelled miniaudiere for a touch of sophistication. When going for a more casual look, choose a brightly coloured or uniquely shaped miniaudiere to add a playful element to your outfit. Crossbody chains or delicate hand straps can provide ease of carrying, and you can even tuck the chain inside to transform it into a clutch. Since miniaudieres are already attention-grabbing, keep other accessories bare minimal to let the bag shine,” Kanika advises.

Beau Monde's Lumiere range

Kanika further shares that when accessorizing party dresses with cocktail bags, it's important to strike a balance between the bag and the dress. For intricate or heavily embellished dresses, she advises opting for a simpler, elegant clutch to avoid overwhelming the look. “Solid-colour dresses can be paired with more ornate bags featuring patterns, textures, or bold colours. As for shapes, a boxy clutch can work well with flowy gowns, while sleek envelope clutches complement fitted dresses. Ultimately, it's about creating a harmonious ensemble that showcases both the dress and the bag,” she feels.

When it comes to must-have bags, Kanika tells us that every woman should have a few essential handbags in her collection. “In terms of colours, neutrals like black, beige, and white are versatile and can be paired with various outfits. Metallics like gold and silver also add a touch of glamour. Also, a pop of colour, such as a vibrant red or deep blue, can elevate your look,” she adds.

For destination weddings, where luggage space is limited, versatile bags are essential, avers Kanika. “A metallic or neutral miniaudiere can work well for both formal and semi-formal events. A convertible clutch with a detachable chain or strap can transform from a handheld clutch to a shoulder bag, offering flexibility. A medium-sized crossbody bag in an elegant design and colour can be worn during sightseeing or casual gatherings. Prioritize timeless designs and colours that can complement various outfits throughout the wedding festivities,” signs off Kanika.