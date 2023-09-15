Summer Somewhere launches Summer in the City: NYC Edition

New York City — home to Blake Lively, Sarah Jessica Parker and the Olsen twins, who would certainly give most women a run for their money in the style stakes — is the inspiration behind Meghna Goyal’s latest edit, Summer in the City: NYC Edition.

The name behind the brand, Summer Somewhere, Meghna has effortlessly blended timeless femininity with the vibrant energy of the city, to capture the spirit of urban exploration in this collection.

She tells us that this new collection is the first of the many campaigns that will take Summer Somewhere around the globe.

“Summer in the City: NYC Edition explores the essence of New York City’s cool girl aesthetic. Each piece is designed to effortlessly transition from day to night, reflecting the versatility of city life. From chic cargo pants to flowy sundresses, our collection offers a range of styles that adapt to any occasion. We also have styles that are ideal for a fun night out in the city,” says Meghna.

A resort wear/vacation wear brand, Summer Somewhere has stayed true to its brand story by creating styles that are perfect for a city vacation and not just an island vacation. I’ve always been deeply inspired by New York City, especially the colours of foliage in the fall. And living here for the past few years convinced me that we needed an NYC-inspired collection ASAP,” elaborates the designer.

Meghna Goyal

Outfit from Summer in the City: NYC Edition

Summer Somewhere is known for creating effortless and timeless styles. “With each collection, we try to layer our styles with more details, new techniques or new styles,” she Meghna.

The latest collection features colours such as green, orange, off-white and blue. And floral prints that perfectly depict the fall leaves in NYC around this time of the year.

“I am and always have been extremely fascinated and passionate about exploring new places, and cultures, and this gives me so much opportunity to learn about the fashion in each of the cities, explore local brands, to learn about the techniques or fabrics they use, and even the way people dress. Every collection we design is always deeply rooted in travel and my travels help us with setting the tone and direction for future collections,” she says.

Ask her about her favourite pick from the latest collection and she is quick to point out the Paulo Top & Nola Pants. “A fitted top and baggy pants is what I wear almost all the time and this look is a true representation of my personal style,” she adds.

A champion of sustainable clothing, Meghna’s latest drop is also made from 100 per cent natural fibres like organic cotton, viscose, linen, and tencel lyocell. “We only use Azo free dyes (low impact dyes) that do not contain carcinogenic compounds, and use digital printing technology, with GOTS certified inks. This process consumes 70 per cent less water, uses less ink, reduces the impact on air pollution by 60 per cent and also has less risk of chemical run-off to the environment,” she explains.

Her advice to consumers is to be more sustainable in their approach to fashion, buy less and choose well. “Always shop from brands that produce high-quality garments and styles that are not trend focused but can last in your closet for a long time,” she signs off.

Price starts at Rs 3,990.

Available online.

— manuvipin@newindianexpress.com