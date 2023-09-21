Rajesh Pratap Singh reveals all about the new home furnishing line from Satya Paul!

Label Satya Paul has been at the forefront of the fashion movement for several years now. After taking over the imaginations of millions by redefining what the sari could look like, the label under the able guidance of creative director Rajesh Pratap Singh expanded the brand into couture and prêt-a-porter; and now looks at expanding even further into home and décor. We catch up with Rajesh to find out all you need to know about this new line from the label.

Rajesh Pratap Singh

Tell us about the new line, what was it inspired by?

Our new home collection by Satya Paul has four different lines: the first in on Indian local flowers such as marigold, champa, mogra and bougainvillea. The second is inspired by art décor. We also have simple 1960s-70s floral and psychedelic prints from the hippie era. These lines combined, is what makes our new home collection. It includes the notable Satya Paul colours which are bold and vibrant.

Will there be collections released from time to time?

Yes, the idea is to launch new collections for Satya Paul Home every six months.

Do take us through the colour palette used in this edit?

Satya Paul is known for its bright prints and this collection includes a myriad of colours from blacks and whites to pastels and neutral, earthy tones. Each line in the collection is a mix of these different colour palettes.

What are the fabrics you have chosen for this collection?

We have a wide range of fabrics in this collection varying from cottons, linens and silks. We have some pieces that are blends of man-made fibres with natural fibres in different kinds of fabric constructions such as jacquards, patterns as well as some upholstery fabrics which would work very well in a modern, contemporary home. As such, it is a big and comprehensive collection with an array of fabrics.

Have you already started working on your next edit for this line?

The next collection will be a big line on linens and indigos.

Finally, tell us about your recent most edit for Satya Paul apparel?

Satya Paul’s latest collection includes two drops: Kyoto-Delhi Non-Stop and Acid Flowers. The Kyoto-Delhi: Non-Stop serves as a dreamy collection that is a crossover between India and Japan. The beautiful assortment of playful saris, co-ord sets, shirts and dresses. The second drop, Acid Flowers is a wild dance with an eternal source of inspiration: the flora and fauna that surrounds us. Designed for events that demand a little more play, the collection displays exotic flowers and a splash of crystals. The collections are available in Satya Paul stores across the country.

INR 2,500 onwards. Available online.

