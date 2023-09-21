Shivika Goenka launches a revamped The Wardrobe Luxe

Ahead of the festive season, Shivika Goenka, director of Quest Mall launched The Wardrobe Luxe, a multi-designer retail store at Quest Mall which redefines luxury wear through aesthetics, comfort, style, and silhouettes. Showcasing over 40+ designers the store has something for everybody to wear their personalities on them. From resort wear to cocktail gowns, from draped saris to trendy co-ord sets, The Wardrobe Luxe is definitely the new one-stop-shop for the latest prêt and couture.

Shivika Goenka

Speaking on the occasion, Shivika Goenka mentions, “This is a revamp of the whole space. We have a good mix of prêt, designer occasion wear, festive wear, western silhouettes, and more. We have also featured several upcoming designers. We wanted to breathe new life into the space and bring florals and greens in terms of the interiors. With the festive season coming up you want to wear a lot of festive wear clothing; we will be getting fresh stocks in a couple of weeks specially geared towards that.”

Several designers like Mandira Wirk’s floral resort wear or Namrata Joshipura’s sequined, evening wear which can be doubled up as festive and wedding wear too adorn the racks. Sajeda Lehry’s mirror work, embellishments, and bright prints caught our eyes while Krishna Mehta’s thread works, foil prints, and subtle embroideries on blacks, blues, reds, oranges, and greens could not be missed either.

Namrata Joshipura and Mandira Wirk

Mandira comments, “We are known for our resort wear. We do pop-prints, floral, geometrics, and placement printing. If you think of the beach you think of Mandira Wirk. We have also just launched our Indo-Western collection. For the festive season, we have done vibrant colours, colour blocking, and mirror works. The vibrancy of the prints is so good that less is more when it comes to accessories.” Namrata mentions, “We have two collections here, one is the prêt which are easy-to-wear clothes, and the other is the evening wear for parties. A lot of women wear cocktail dresses and jumpsuits. Young girls prefer wearing these evening dresses to Sufi Nights, sangeets, cocktails, and receptions.”

Varun Bahl's collections

For those looking for earthy colours, Shades of India- Chinar with its vast collection of suits cannot be missed. Sejal Kamdar too has several muted colours like deep blue, off-whites, red, and black but its beaded embroideries and floral patterns make the designs stand out. From gowns to lehengas, kurtas to jackets you would find them all. Varun Bahl’s quirky wear with full-body sequins, embroidery, feather embellishments, and ombre colours on black remained etched in our memories long after the launch.

Preeti Goenka

Preeti Goenka, co-founder Stylefile mentions, “The collections are very good and I like that there are many westerns and indo-westerns to choose from. I found a lot of co-ord sets which were nice and interesting.” Madhu Neotia, founder of The India Story adds, “I think the collection is fantastic. If you want casual or luxurious, you have it here. The pricing is excellent. It’s great to come to another collective like this.”

Madhu Neotia

The Wardrobe Luxe boasts of a never-before-seen premium collection of designer wear under one roof. From fabrics like net, chiffon, georgette, to designs like sheer, sequins, embroidery, lace, ruffles, florals to colour pops and monotones; one would find them all. If you are searching for the perfect brunch wear or date dresses, then look no further.

Pallavi Khaitan, founder for_kandknife

Richa Sharma, former Mrs. Universe who came to the event comments, “I simply loved it. I was waiting for something like this in Kolkata and I have already done some shopping. Whatever you want – festive, casual, evening wear, it’s here. I am more of a casual person otherwise I like to wear saris. So I got some casual wear stuff.”

Photographs: Pritam Sarkar