‘Bling & Bloom’ makes a perfect festive collection

Founded in 2018 in the vibrant city of Kanpur, the House of THL by Dr Nighat Ahmad believes in the coexistence of ethics and fashion. As such, the brand stands at the forefront of a movement that is transforming the way we perceive style and empowerment. With their new delicately crafted ready-to-wear collection, Bling & Bloom, get ready to step into a world of enchantment where timeless romance intertwines with modern aesthetics. We speak to Nighat for more details about the collection.

Bling & Bloom, Nighat tells us “draws inspiration from the enchanting world of fairy tales. It combines the timeless romance of classic tales with modern aesthetics, creating a collection that tells captivating stories through meticulously crafted designs, and offers a dreamlike experience for those who appreciate the finer things in life.”

It is also inspired by the timeless elegance of Audrey Hepburn and the iconic film Breakfast at Tiffany’s, and captures the essence of sophistication, grace, and a touch of whimsy.

At the heart of this collection lies the concept of ‘shimmer and shine’. “We have crafted each piece to exude a luminous glow, inspired by the interplay of light and shadow. Our design team has artfully incorporated shimmering textures, exquisite embellishments, and reflective elements to create a captivating visual experience that reflects the brand’s signature luxurious aesthetic,” says Nighat.

It stands out from their previous collections by its unique blend of luxurious brocades, dazzling sequins, intricate thread embroideries, and shimmery tinsel threads. These elements are layered on lustrous silks and flowy chiffons, making it a perfect choice for festive, special occasions, and summer wear.

Also read: Kicky & Perky unveils Beads ‘n’ Brace Anklet Collection

As the collection is inspired by fairy tales and whimsical elements, Nighat says one can find “intricate floral patterns, dreamy embroidery, and motifs that evoke the magical essence of enchanting stories.” Adding to the allure, the colour palette is a delightful array of hues: enchanted rose red, midnight sapphire blue, golden dream and ethereal ivory, forest green whisper, blush pink serenade and more.

Coming to the silhouettes one can look forward to, the collection offers French-Middle East fusion, Draped & Moroccan silhouettes. From the carefully curated colour palette to the meticulous craftsmanship and attention to detail, every garment in this collection exudes timeless elegance and enchantment. Whether attending a gala, a romantic dinner, or a memorable event, the collection invites you to embrace the magic of an evening in Paris and indulge in exquisite allure.

Nighat further tells us that the brand has already started working on their next edit. “We are focusing more on our heritage embroideries for our upcoming capsule. We would like to keep the details of our upcoming collection a delightful surprise.”

Stay tuned!

Price: Rs 16,000 to Rs 26,000.

Available online.



Email: rupam@newindianexpress.com

Twitter: @rupsjain

Also read: Dennison's workwear co-ord sets are inspired by the latest runway trends