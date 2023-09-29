Gopi Vaid’s collection Saawariya is a playful makeover of the timeless craft of mirrorwork

Be it festivities or weddings, something as traditional and exquisite as mirrorwork outfits never go out of fashion. The beautiful placement of small, reflective glass pieces, intricately sewn onto the fabric reflect light, creating a dazzling play of illumination that has an almost magical quality. Fashion designer Gopi Vaid has ingeniously harnessed this technique, infusing it with a twist of colours, patterns, and styles to craft her latest bridal collection, Saawariya. In this sartorial wonder, she breathes new life into this traditional artistry, making it not only fun and intriguing but also exceptionally relevant to contemporary fashion scenario.

Gopi tells us, “The inspiration for Saawariya stemmed from my fervent desire to reshape the perception of mirrorwork. I wanted to create ensembles that would attract the younger generation, those who seek lightweight, boho-chic, and exuberant attires for both their weddings and pujas. My vision was to craft something profoundly distinct from what the market has already seen.”

Such mirrorwork ensembles especially lehengas are also deeply intertwined with the heritage of Gujarat, particularly in regions like Ahmedabad, where the craft has managed to thrive for centuries. Drawing ideas from the same, the designer has infused a modern and youthful aesthetic by altering the colour palette and adding dramatic elements. The collection prominently features mirrorwork hand embroidery, with threads gracefully encircling each mirror, while the addition of sequins enhances the overall charm of the designs. Gopi expresses, “The outfits in this collection are meant for someone who is bold enough to pull off neon colours, and is willing to go beyond conventional wedding shades.”

Interestingly, the edit was strutted by none other than actress Diana Penty who turned showstopper for the brand for a bridal fashion show recently hosted in Agra. Like a modern Indian bride, Diana walked the ramp in absolute style wearing a stunning off-white lehenga brimming with intricate mirror work . “Diana possesses a distinctive aura. She epitomises the essence of India’s youth, and these garments are meticulously crafted with young brides in mind. Her impeccable style in carrying the ensemble was truly remarkable and inspiring,” adds Gopi.

The designer used flowy fabrics mainly georgette in Saawariya. Gopi tried her hands on gorgeous organza dupattas to accentuate and highlight the design of the outfits. The usage of pompoms on neon colours spaced with tassels is something that makes the collection very unique.

“There are coord sets, so you could use blouses to drape a sari, shararas could be worn either with a kurta or with a blouse and a cape set. You can style them up with a heavier or playful jewellery like a maang tika, solid kohl-rimmed eyes and stacked bangles,” says Gopi. Taking us through the colour palette, Gopi says, “ Colours of Saawariya are off white with touches of sea green and emerald green. My favourite hue is pink though, where I have used canary yellow as a pop of contrast. Of course, we have also opted for classic colours for the typical haldi and mehendi look.”

