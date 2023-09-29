The ‘Shakti’ by Zariin is a timeless collection

A Navratna collection rooted in the power of cosmic energies and ancient wisdom but presented in its modern and wearable avatar, the 22kt gold plated Shakti collection by Zariin is a beacon of timeless wisdom in a contemporary form. It celebrates the beauty of embracing tradition while breaking free from conventional norms. Shakti is about reinventing oneself for the ever-changing world, where the essence of ancient knowledge finds new meaning and significance. The stylish, modern gemstone jewellery taps into the cosmic powers of the nine planets represented through nine gemstones — each with its inherent

qualities that work towards your benefit by harmonising the impact of the cosmic energies of the planets on your life.

The collection includes earrings in the form of hoops, studs, danglers, chunky bracelets and necklaces in the form of lariats, chokers or layers — all rooted in culture and tradition but boasting aesthetics relevant to the modern wardrobe. Each jewel of Shakti inspires and empowers us to adapt, transform, and evolve, forging a path that reflects our strength, resilience and limitless potential in the modern era.

Price starts at Rs 3,099.

Available online.

