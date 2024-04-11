Flourish collaborates with Button Masala and local artisans from Bhuj to roll out a contemporary collection finished with ajrakh techniques

CRAFTED BY SKILLED artisans using inte tricate block printing and time-ho onoured resist dyeing techniques, The Bhuj Collection by Flourish is a testament to the historic ajrakh craftsmanship and the diverse traditions of Kutch. Guided by Zubair Yousuf's creative vision and designed by Anuj Sharma, fashion designer of Button Masala, this collaboration showcases the limitless possibilities when creativity, her itage and empowerment intertwine. By eliminating intermediaries, Flourish (a curated producer owned platform) connects you directly with artisans, revolutionising their livelihoods. This edit was unveiled at the fashion show, Sutru Weaving Dreams Together, at Flourish Hearth in Bengaluru, last October.
Each piece in this collection embodies a story From natural indigo and madder hues, all the materials used. in the the de designs crafted for the collection feature organic, natural and azo-free dyes prioritising your well- being and the planet's health. "All the ensembles are detailed with ajrakh natural dye, tradi tional prints and motifs. One can shop for for differe different kinds of tops and dresses from the edit. in vibrant shades and shapes," shares Anuj Sharma. ts made by artisans who are practising fast-disappearing craft forms.
The label resonates with the direct impact of supporting artisans, ensuring their skills thrive and communities flourish."This exclusive collection handcrafted by artisans isatesta ment to snmpowering women and promoting sustainability, which brings different silhouettes crafted with minimal stitching by tying of buttons in premium ajrakh fabric on modal silk and cotton," the designer reveals.
The edit boasts 17 designs craft ed without cutting or stitching, ensuring zero waste generation while creating stunning master pieces. Pieces like Ajrakh Top Yellow boast a seamless design without any stitching or cutting, crafted with buttons and rubber bands. Other notable ensem bles include Ajrakh Silk Dress Madder, Asymmetrical Ajrakh Top White and Blue and Ajrakh Modal Silk Dress Multicolour. Soon, Flourish also plans on introducing a home decor edit which will feature one-of-a-kind products.
₹5,500 onwards.Available online.
