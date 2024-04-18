High on glamour

Jayesh and Kaajal Shah, the brand that is elevating Indian couture to new heights, has come up with two new collections — Inara and Prêt. The Inara collection consists of lehengas marking a new bold step towards a fashion-forward and millennial-friendly label. The Prêt collection features stunning drape saris and skirts that are incredibly easy to wear, and are ideal for bridesmaids who want to look effortlessly beautiful.
Inara is inspired by the idea of fresh starts and evokes the feeling of a light beaming through shadows, capturing the spirit of regeneration and transition by skillfully fusing traditional and modern components. “Inara is distinguished by two different colour sche-mes. It creates an atmosphere of subdued grandeur with its elegant golds and delicate pinks,” says Jayesh.
Elaborating on the unique design elements and techniques used in the Inara collection and Prêt collection, Kaajal shares, “In both the collections, we integrate distinctive embroidery, layering methods, and flattering silhouettes to complement the individual styles of contemporary brides and grooms. At Jayesh and Kaajal Shah, our dedication to promoting Indian craftsmanship and preserving our heritage remains unwavering. Yet, we also aspire to elevate the esteemed legacy we’ve upheld for three decades.”
The Prêt collection emphasises ease of wear alongside style, and maintains a balance between comfort and fashion. “Balancing comfort and style, especially for weddings, is our top priority in our Prêt collection. We achieved this by meticulously selecting fabrics and embroideries,” says Jayesh. The collection features gender-neutral prints and offers a variety of easy, breezy, and flowy silhouettes, promising an ethereal charm for every wearer.
With the growing emphasis on sustainable and ethical fashion, the brand has incorporated cruelty-free fabrics and strives to minimise environmental impact.
Price for bridal lehengas starts at Rs 2,25,000, and Indo-Western outfits at Rs 30,000. Available online.
