High on glamour

Inara is inspired by the idea of fresh starts and evokes the feeling of a light beaming through shadows, capturing the spirit of regeneration and transition by skillfully fusing traditional and modern components. “Inara is distinguished by two different colour sche-mes. It creates an atmosphere of subdued grandeur with its elegant golds and delicate pinks,” says Jayesh.

Elaborating on the unique design elements and techniques used in the Inara collection and Prêt collection, Kaajal shares, “In both the collections, we integrate distinctive embroidery, layering methods, and flattering silhouettes to complement the individual styles of contemporary brides and grooms. At Jayesh and Kaajal Shah, our dedication to promoting Indian craftsmanship and preserving our heritage remains unwavering. Yet, we also aspire to elevate the esteemed legacy we’ve upheld for three decades.”