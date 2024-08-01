Botanique’s Festive Edit merges the vibrancy of tropical landscapes with the timeless elegance of Indian wear

Prints and patterns are the heart and soul of fashion, breathing life into fabrics and transforming them into wearable art. The vibrant symphony of colours, the intricate interplay of shapes, and the mesmerising amalgamation of patterns all converge to weave tales of artistry and imagination. These prints do more than just adorn fabric; they transform it into a canvas of expression, a storyteller whispering secrets of distant lands and timeless traditions. Wearing these creations is an act of revelry — a celebration of beauty, heritage, and individuality. Interestingly, the brand Prints by Radhika has come up with a new collection Botanique’s Festive Edit. It features exquisite traditional pieces with a contemporary twist. As the name suggests, this edit showcases stunning floral prints and the vibrant essence of tropical landscapes. Each piece embodies the beauty and vitality of nature, merging timeless elegance with modern flair.
The brand has significantly evolved in its use of colours, prints, styling aesthetics, and narrative. Art is an expression of thought, and Prints by Radhika embodies an artistic journey. They meticulously follow various processes, including painting, printing, pattern making, and hand embellishments, to create each garment. Every piece is handcrafted with the utmost passion and luxury.
Talking about Botanique’s Festive Edit, the founder and creative head Radhika Chopra says, “India, being a country rich in culture, festivities, and traditions, inspired us to create something vibrant yet distinct from the existing classic, traditional looks. While these timeless styles hold their charm, there is always a desire for variety to move forward.” This longing for diversity inspired her to design a line that not only celebrates the festive spirit but also offers a fresh, contemporary twist. She conveys that the collection is full of colours and unique elements, crafted to stand apart and bring a new dimension to festive wear.
Radhika emphasises the importance of fabrics and colours in the collection, mentioning, “We have used chiffons, georgette, organza, and silk as key fabrics. In terms of colours, we have introduced vibrant shades of orange and yellow to our palette.” According to her, these hues are unique and she found it incredibly interesting to work with them.
This collection features a range of kaftans, saris, lehengas, and anarkalis, perfect for weddings, festivals, mehendi functions, sangeet ceremonies, and other celebratory occasions.
Touching upon the usage of florals in her designs, Radhika explains, “Florals always add a sense of happiness to life, and they bring a celebratory touch to everything. This is why we believe they are so valuable.”
With Botanique’s Festive Edit, Radhika explains that the goal is for each creation to evoke the feeling of owning a piece of art. She highlights how the combination of wearable silhouettes, intricate embroidery techniques, and contemporary art transforms their designs into unique expressions of beauty and craftsmanship.
Price starts at Rs 38,000. Available online.
