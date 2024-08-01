Inspired by nostalgia, this collection features colours and blurry floral prints reminiscent of those golden summers spent carefree

When overwhelmed by the demands of work and life, we often find ourselves reminiscing about the carefree days of childhood. Those magical times were filled with innocence, boundless happiness, and a worry-free attitude as we explored the world around us. Aamchoori Studio’s new collection, Haze, beautifully captures this enchanting essence of childhood, evoking memories of simpler, more joyful times.
As a brand, they draw inspiration from childhood memories, events, and games, translating these into visual stories through prints. Paired with modern silhouettes and breezy, comfortable designs, their collection evokes feelings of wanderlust, freedom, rebellion, and, most importantly, self-expression. Discussing Haze, the founder and creative head of Aamchoori Studio, Madhulika Gumber, says, “The edit originated from my vision to capture the pure joy and curiosity we all experienced as children — moments like lying on the grass, smelling spring flowers, catching butterflies, and watching clouds morph into familiar shapes. These are universal memories that resonate deeply with people of all ages.” She notes that these cherished memories often have a blurred, hazy quality, which inspired the collection’s name.
According to her, Haze draws inspiration from viewing memories through a nostalgic filter, evident in its colours and blurry floral prints that evoke the golden summer days of childhood. “Reflecting carefree moments spent in nature, the collection aims to recapture that warmth and timeless essence, allowing wearers to carry the elegance and sentimentality of those cherished memories into the present,” Madhulika says.
The collection features pastel hues, hazy floral prints, and abstract art, all inspired by the same nostalgic theme. Each print is hand-painted with watercolours before being transferred onto fabrics using digital printing techniques. In addition to these prints, Haze includes a selection of solid and transitional pieces. The designer explains, “We aim to create pieces that transcend ages with their comfort and the finest quality fabrics, such as flowy silk chiffons, linen silk, 100 per cent cotton, and pure cotton silks.”
The collection includes a diverse array of dresses, co-ords, trendy tops, waistcoats, and shirts. It caters to various needs, from casual and vacation wear to formal sets and essential summer dresses. “We strive to blend trends into stylish, modern pieces. A standout favourite is the reversible Valeria waistcoat, which can be effortlessly styled for both formal and casual occasions.” Madhulika concludes.
Price starts at Rs 2,250 upwards.
Available online.