Inspired by nostalgia, this collection features colours and blurry floral prints reminiscent of those golden summers spent carefree

When overwhelmed by the demands of work and life, we often find ourselves reminiscing about the carefree days of childhood. Those magical times were filled with innocence, boundless happiness, and a worry-free attitude as we explored the world around us. Aamchoori Studio’s new collection, Haze, beautifully captures this enchanting essence of childhood, evoking memories of simpler, more joyful times.

As a brand, they draw inspiration from childhood memories, events, and games, translating these into visual stories through prints. Paired with modern silhouettes and breezy, comfortable designs, their collection evokes feelings of wanderlust, freedom, rebellion, and, most importantly, self-expression. Discussing Haze, the founder and creative head of Aamchoori Studio, Madhulika Gumber, says, “The edit originated from my vision to capture the pure joy and curiosity we all experienced as children — moments like lying on the grass, smelling spring flowers, catching butterflies, and watching clouds morph into familiar shapes. These are universal memories that resonate deeply with people of all ages.” She notes that these cherished memories often have a blurred, hazy quality, which inspired the collection’s name.