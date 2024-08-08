Bodhi Tree unveils Bonsai Collection: A symphony of versatility and elegance

In a vibrant celebration of Indian craftsmanship and modern elegance, Bodhi Tree-India, a prominent homegrown luxury clothing brand, is unveiling its latest collections in Chennai.

The spotlight of this showcase is the Bonsai Collection, a thematic ensemble that embodies versatility and artistic flair. Designed to seamlessly transition from work to evening events, the collection features a range of everyday wear in fabrics such as cotton, linen, denim, and silk. With pieces including tops, jackets, pants, dresses, and tunics, the Bonsai Collection is a testament to Bodhi Tree’s commitment to crafting garments that are both luxurious and affordable.

Designer Deepika Chadha, the creative force behind Bodhi Tree-India, describes the Bonsai Collection as “expanded and versatile,” capturing its essence with the theme Elektra. Deepika explains, “Elektra is about the electric surge of transformation. Our designs aim to capture this essence, reflecting a dance of electrons and light that transforms and rejuvenates the wearer.”