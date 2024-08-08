Bodhi Tree unveils Bonsai Collection: A symphony of versatility and elegance

In a vibrant celebration of Indian craftsmanship and modern elegance, Bodhi Tree-India, a prominent homegrown luxury clothing brand, is unveiling its latest collections in Chennai.
The spotlight of this showcase is the Bonsai Collection, a thematic ensemble that embodies versatility and artistic flair. Designed to seamlessly transition from work to evening events, the collection features a range of everyday wear in fabrics such as cotton, linen, denim, and silk. With pieces including tops, jackets, pants, dresses, and tunics, the Bonsai Collection is a testament to Bodhi Tree’s commitment to crafting garments that are both luxurious and affordable.
Designer Deepika Chadha, the creative force behind Bodhi Tree-India, describes the Bonsai Collection as “expanded and versatile,” capturing its essence with the theme Elektra. Deepika explains, “Elektra is about the electric surge of transformation. Our designs aim to capture this essence, reflecting a dance of electrons and light that transforms and rejuvenates the wearer.”
The colours in the Bonsai Collection are striking, with vibrant reds, blues, and yellows juxtaposed against gradient prints in beiges, whites, and blacks. Deepika emphasises, “We are deeply committed to ‘Made in India’ and pride ourselves on using handwoven indigenous fabrics. Our design philosophy is subtle and elegant, celebrating character with grace.”
Bodhi Tree’s journey is one of deep appreciation for India’s rich textile heritage. From the bustling streets of Benaras to the tranquil looms of Maheshwar, the brand explores diverse textile traditions to inform its designs. The brand’s approach is to offer “wearable designs that are fluid across body types and ages,” challenging conventional fashion norms. Deepika adds, “We strive to create designs that are equally flattering on a size zero and larger body types.”
“Our aim is to cater to a wide range of women, from 25 to 75, offering styles that are inclusive and expansive.”
Looking ahead, Bodhi Tree is expanding its vision with the introduction of Omniwear, a versatile clothing strategy that blends indie, western, and fusion styles. Deepika explains, “Omniwear ensures that our ensembles can be worn with flair and aplomb to various occasions, whether it’s a wedding cocktail party, a dinner evening, or an office engagement.”
Price starts at Rs 6,000, Till August 14, 11 am to 7.30 pm. At Amethyst on Whites Road, Royapettah.
