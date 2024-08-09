Island romance blooms in Rishi and Vibhuti's destination wedding collection

The collection features luxurious fabrics like silk, organza, and tulle, adorned with intricate hand embroidery and delicate beadwork. “We believe in creating outfits that are not only opulent but also comfortable. Our designs are meant to make the wearer feel fabulous and confident,” says Dr Vibhuti.

The collection is defined by unique design elements like intricate lacework, cascading tassels, and dramatic drapes. Bold prints inspired by marine life, such as playful lobster motifs, add a whimsical touch. “We drew inspiration from a serendipitous beach vacation, where we spotted lobsters and thought they’d make a delightful motif,” reveals Dr Rishi.

The colour palette features soft pastels like blush, mint, and sky blue, complemented by bold hues like coral, teal, and gold. “We wanted to create a collection that harmonises with diverse wedding destinations, from exotic beaches to lush gardens,” shares Dr Vibhuti.