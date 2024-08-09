Island romance blooms in Rishi and Vibhuti's destination wedding collection

As the wedding season blooms, iconic designer duo Dr Rishi Roy and Dr Vibhuti Dhaundiyal introduce their latest masterpiece, Island Romance. This exquisite collection is a perfect blend of India’s richness and modern refinement, drawing inspiration from tropical landscapes and oceanic hues.
“We wanted to create a collection that captures the essence of love and celebration, with a touch of wanderlust and adventure,” says Dr Rishi Roy. “Our Island Romance collection is designed for destination weddings and intimate seaside gatherings, where every piece tells a story of its own.
The collection features luxurious fabrics like silk, organza, and tulle, adorned with intricate hand embroidery and delicate beadwork. “We believe in creating outfits that are not only opulent but also comfortable. Our designs are meant to make the wearer feel fabulous and confident,” says Dr Vibhuti.
The collection is defined by unique design elements like intricate lacework, cascading tassels, and dramatic drapes. Bold prints inspired by marine life, such as playful lobster motifs, add a whimsical touch. “We drew inspiration from a serendipitous beach vacation, where we spotted lobsters and thought they’d make a delightful motif,” reveals Dr Rishi.
The colour palette features soft pastels like blush, mint, and sky blue, complemented by bold hues like coral, teal, and gold. “We wanted to create a collection that harmonises with diverse wedding destinations, from exotic beaches to lush gardens,” shares Dr Vibhuti.
For navigating the wedding season, the designers advise staying true to personal style. “Your wedding outfit should reflect who you are and make you feel comfortable and confident. Consider the venue and weather when selecting your attire to ensure you’re both stylish and practical. We’re thrilled to present this labour of love and can’t wait for brides and grooms to experience the magic we’ve created,” adds Dr Rishi.
Price on request. Available online.
— manuvipin@newindianexpress.com
@ManuVipin