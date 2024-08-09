Sondham Aadaigal: Handloom heritage meets modern style

This National Handloom Day, Sondham celebrated not only our heritage but also the skilled weavers who make it all possible. The brand has honoured our rich Indian handloom tradition and presented it in a fresh, contemporary way.

Introducing Sondham Aadaigal, the latest collection of hand-woven and hand-stitched garments designed to highlight the essence of Indian craftsmanship. Crafted from artisanal hand-spun cotton, dyed in non-toxic azo-free colours, these versatile blouses double as chic crop tops, merging tradition with modern style.

The debut collection includes three distinct styles:

V-Sattai (red): A hand-stitched V-neck blouse with gold piping and a classy collar, also available in charcoal black and kora white.

Many Madipu (yellow): A sleeveless blouse featuring pin tuck pleats and a playful tie-up bow at the back, also available in kora white.

No Alavu (black): A one-size-fits-all blouse with copper piping and frill sleeve edges, also available in indigo blue.