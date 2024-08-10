Gaurav Gupta’s 'Jyotirgamaya' takes a spiritual turn that we absolutely love!

From celebrities like Kim Kardashian, Nicki Minaj, Kelly Rowland, Beyonce, Cardi B, Shakira, Jenna Ortega, Jennifer Hudson, Halle Bailey and Kat Graham to Bollywood stars like Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Janhavi Kapoor, Karan Johar, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Kiara Advani and Ananya Panday — Label Gaurav Gupta has only become more popular over the years. We catch up with Gaurav right after the launch of his latest edit, Jyotirgamaya, AW24 to find out all you need to know about the collection.
Tell us about the new collection,what was it inspired by?
The new collection, Jyotirgamaya, is inspired by the spiritual journey from darkness to light, rooted in Vedic philosophy and influenced by Egyptian mysticism. It represents the transformation from unawareness to enlightenment, with each piece reflecting this transcendent journey.
How different is this collection from your previous ones?
This collection stands out with its deep spiritual narrative, blending Egyptian mysticism and Vedic philosophy. This season, we’ve introduced our new take on red with the bordeaux colour. You’ll also see innovative silhouettes and the introduction to artisanal jewellery like the mudra ear cuff. We’ve also incorporated traditional aari embroidery and zari zardosi this season, making this collection truly unique.
Do take us through the colour palette used in this edit?
The colour palette transitions from darkness to light. In this collection, each colour symbolises a step in the journey from darkness to light — moonstone ivory for celestial light, bordeaux for depth and richness, black for the abyss and metallic hues for transcendence.
What are the fabrics you have chosen for this collection?
With each collection, we have an extensive process of selecting fabrics and weaving in textile innovations. We love to incorporate materials deeply rooted in Indian heritage, striking a balance between tradition and modernity. This season, you’ll discover an array of fabrics like silk, satin, organza and tulle, among others.
What are the silhouettes we can look forward to?
You can expect a mix of contemporary and traditional silhouettes, including cropped metal breastplate jackets, sari gowns, exaggerated mini dresses, our signature sculpted gowns and sharara trousers, which offer a modern twist on a classic design.
Price on request. Available online.
Email: romal@newindianexpress.com
X: @elromal