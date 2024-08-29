Rasm is a tribute to the timeless elegance of Indian couture, celebrating both tradition and new beginnings

Indian culture is a rich canvas of vibrant rituals, colours, elements, outfits, and culinary delights, all coming together to create unforgettable experiences, especially during weddings, pujas, and other significant occasions. Weddings, in particular, hold profound importance, symbolising the union of two souls embarking on a lifelong journey together. For those preparing to tie the nuptial knot, it’s more than just a celebration — it’s a sacred new beginning steeped in tradition and ritual. Fashion brand Osaa by Adarsh has introduced a new collection, Rasm — a celebration of life’s most cherished moments wrapped in love!

The founder and designer, Adarsh Makharia expresses, “Each piece in our latest couture collection, Rasm is a tribute to the journey of love and rituals, reflecting the stories of the hands that created it. The edit is a tribute to the timeless elegance of Indian couture, celebrating both tradition and new beginnings. The edit weaves together threads of love and life.”

He explains that the inspiration for Rasm stems from his belief that fashion is an emotion, and a celebration. He adds, “Rasm celebrates the thread that connects the skill and laborious artistry of these craftsmen with the wearer on their special day, creating unforgettable memories.”

Osaa by Adarsh is an Indian celebration couture label that honours the rich craftsmanship, handwoven textiles, and sartorial traditions of India. Adarsh seamlessly blends India’s heritage techniques with contemporary elegance, resulting in wedding couture that tells a story through intricate embroideries, appliqués, and impeccable weaving. Drawing inspiration from emotions, art, and everyday life, the brand embodies sophisticated elegance, where subtle embroideries meet fluid silhouettes. The brand’s abstract designs play with luxurious fabrics like organza, tissue, mulberry, and muga silk, infusing each piece with a touch of drama.

Adarsh discusses the fabrics and colour palette for Rasm, saying, “The collection features a mix of vibrant and delicate hues such as orange peel, flamingo pink, jade blue, beige champagne, and tea rose. These colours are paired with luxurious fabrics like tissues, organzas, and silks.” He also informs that the unique design elements in the collection include their signature floral appliqués in motifs and colours that symbolise the rituals of Indian weddings. Rasm is a bridal couture collection meant for the bride and groom for their special occasions, featuring lehengas in multiple hues as well as sherwanis. It also has saris, jackets, and contemporary co-ord sets which can be worn for celebrations.

Mentioning how Adarsh reinterprets traditional techniques and crafts in a contemporary context, he says, “We’ve integrated modern silhouettes with intricate embroideries and rich fabrics. The use of vibrant hues and innovative floral appliqué designs brings a modern, stylish edge to traditional ensembles, ensuring that they resonate with today’s fashionforward couples while honouring timeless rituals.”

Price starts at Rs 95,000. Available online.

