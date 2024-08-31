This homegrown brand drops its festive edit inspired by poetic elegance
Looking for attires that are subtle, minimal, and full of traditional charm and elegance? Rhua’s latest festive drop, Iksha will definitely impress you. Spearheaded by founder- designer Ritu Lekhi and Shruti Bhandurge, the brand reflects design quality and elegance. We speak with Ritu about the collection and more.
Excerpts:
Can you tell us about your latest festive collection?
Iksha is a light festive collection that brings together subtle hand embroideries and luxurious fabrics, creating a curated selection of ensembles perfect for festive celebrations. The range balances tradition with contemporary aesthetics, offering simplicity and elegance in each piece.
What is the inspiration behind Iksha?
Iksha is inspired by a poetic vision of contentment, purity, and love. It reflects the serenity of a heartful of innocent love and a peaceful mind. We wanted to create a collection that evokes feelings of happiness and harmony, much like the warmth and joy that festivals bring into our lives.
What fabrics have you chosen to work with?
For this collection , I’ve selected luxurious fabrics that drape effortlessly and embody festivity. These include Chanderi mul, Chanderi silk, organza, and kota silk, with tissue dupattas adding an elegant touch. The fabrics were chosen to ensure comfort while reflecting opulence and grace.
How does the design aesthetics in the collection embody timelessness?
The timelessness of the collection comes from the balance of tradition and modern finesse. The subtle hand embroideries, especially ari and zardosi work, add an artisanal quality that feels both classic and fresh. Each piece is crafted with intricate details that enhance its elegance, without overwhelming the wearer,making it versatile and timeless
What kind of festive colours have you chosen?
The collection features rani pink, golden yellow, purple, bright red, and soft peach. These shades are enhanced with intricate embroidery, ensuring that they stand out and capture the mood of the celebration.
What is a festive fashion trend that is on the rise?
Blending of traditional craftsmanship with minimalist design elements. People are increasingly opting for pieces that offer understated elegance, with intricate detailing like subtle hand embroidery that doesn’t overpower but adds a refined touch.
What jewellery will complement the ensembles?
The ensembles can be paired beautifully with delicate gold jewellery, traditional polki sets, or silver and gold mixed antique jewelry. Minimalist pearl earrings or kundan chokers would also complement the subtle embroidery and luxurious fabrics, enhancing the overall grace of each look.
Tell us about your upcoming collection
A festive bridal line inspired by intricate floral embroideries and distinctive geometric designs, showcased in a palette of rich and pastel shades.