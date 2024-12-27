Pure Precision embodies a sophisticated blend of structure, elegance and functionality

Often, we draw clear lines between outfits meant for grand occasions like festivals and weddings and those suited for casual outings, be it running errands in the city or catching up with friends. But what about elegant workwear? Those ensembles designed to command attention in professional settings without compromising on style? Workwear doesn’t have to be dull, and let’s admit, it’s always a delightful surprise when you come across pieces that strike the perfect balance between sophistication and fashionable allure. Look no further than Line tore’s new collection, Pure Precision. his range redefines workwear, blending structure, elegance, and functionality to suit the modern professional’s dynamic lifestyle.
The founder Ayushi Jindal tells us, “The edit refers to meticulous attention to detail in design, tailoring, and execution, ensuring flawless craftsmanship. Pure Precision focuses on clean lines, tailored fits, and minimalist aesthetics.” As far as the inspiration was concerned, the main idea was to provide designs that make professional wear both accessible and stylish. “We sought to bridge the gap between high-end workwear and affordability, ensuring that individuals could experience luxury, functionality, and quality without compromising their budget,” Ayushi explains.
A lot of thought has gone into fabrics and colours while making Pure Precision. “We have used durable fabrics like banana crepe, poplin, and cotton twill. These materials form the backbone of our workwear, offering a perfect balance of comfort and resilience,” says Ayushi.
The colour palette, on the other hand, includes winter tones like windsor wine, blackberry, and midnight blue. According to Ayushi, Pure Precision exudes warmth and depth, ideal for the ongoing cooler months. Explaining the concept, the founder shares, “To infuse freshness and modernity, fuchsia offers a bold, uplifting contrast, while dried tobacco brings an earthy, grounded elegance. Together, these colours create a cohesive yet dynamic palette that transitions seamlessly between professional and social settings.” Adding to its charm, Pure Precision features unique design elements like leather accents, and metallic trims, which lend a contemporary and elevated touch to the classics.
The edit consists of a versatile range of outfits, featuring neutral and monotone palettes that exude a polished and cohesive aesthetic. Silhouettes like sharply tailored blazers paired with structured bell-bottom pants, co-ord sets, A-line skirts, shirts, and asymmetric midi dresses showcase intricate details such as pleats.
“These garments are crafted from high-end fabrics, ensuring comfort and sharpness ideal for professional or semi-formal events,” explains the founder. They have also incorporated designs versatile enough to transition seamlessly into social gatherings, blending functionality with style.”
Price starts at Rs 2,999.
Available online.
