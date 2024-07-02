Two iconic brands unite for a heritage-inspired collection

Since unveiling the groundbreaking 501 jeans, widely known as the first pair of blue jeans, the Levi’s brand has continuously found new ways to innovate its most beloved garments while staying true to its heritage. In the thrilling world of motor racing, McLaren Racing has continuously innovated and elevated its esteemed cars without sacrificing their undeniable elegance. Bringing together the two icons for the first time, the new Levi’s x McLaren Racing Collection represents the best of heritage and innovation.

The Levi’s x McLaren Racing collection features a racing jacket, racing suit, racing gloves, heritage trucker, Heritage 501 jeans, constructors tee, and a racing bandana. Inspired by the spirit of McLaren Racing’s vintage-era, the cropped and boxy fit racking Jacket features a chain stitch embroidery logo on the back and twill taping at cuff and hem. Delivered in a light wash, the jacket comes with a satin liner and an embossed veg tan leather co-branded patch.