Two iconic brands unite for a heritage-inspired collection

Since unveiling the groundbreaking 501 jeans, widely known as the first pair of blue jeans, the Levi’s brand has continuously found new ways to innovate its most beloved garments while staying true to its heritage. In the thrilling world of motor racing, McLaren Racing has continuously innovated and elevated its esteemed cars without sacrificing their undeniable elegance. Bringing together the two icons for the first time, the new Levi’s x McLaren Racing Collection represents the best of heritage and innovation.
The Levi’s x McLaren Racing collection features a racing jacket, racing suit, racing gloves, heritage trucker, Heritage 501 jeans, constructors tee, and a racing bandana. Inspired by the spirit of McLaren Racing’s vintage-era, the cropped and boxy fit racking Jacket features a chain stitch embroidery logo on the back and twill taping at cuff and hem. Delivered in a light wash, the jacket comes with a satin liner and an embossed veg tan leather co-branded patch.
Offered in the same light wash, the racing cuit has a slight drop crotch and a roomy fit with a straight leg. Featuring vintage inspired patches and a crackle print down the right leg, and the same co-branded patch, the suit comes with a veg tan leather zipper that pulls down at the front center. The three tone racing gloves, inspired by archival McLaren Racing graphic vintage posters, utilise colours from the classic McLaren colour palette and feature perforation patterns for breathability. Made with Italian leather and a Levi’s shank for snap closure, the gloves display an embroidered signature of McLaren Racing founder Bruce McLaren and a debossed McLaren logo.
With vintage-inspired patches on the left and right chest, the cropped, boxy fit heritage trucker has a medium wash and pintucks at the elbows. The center-front zipper is backed by red tape while the red co-branded back patch references the ‘80s McLaren classic cars. In a first for the historic garment, the Heritage 501 Jeans replace the left back pocket with a shadow pocket featuring a crackle print as well as a red tape welt zipper pocket at the top.
To honour the McLaren Racing heritage, the jeans feature vintage-inspired patches and a red co-branded back patch. The constructors tee features a printed front graphic of an ‘80s era McLaren race car. And finally, the racing bandana reinterprets classic Levi’s western motifs through a racing lens with ‘80s McLaren graphics.