Juliet’s Garden is inspired by a desire to create a whimsical and romantic line of clothing featuring wearable keypieces

The choice of attire significantly influences one’s mood, intertwining with inner emotions. Donning outfits that exude grace, flatter the figure, and evoke a whimsical, romantic, and feminine aura adds a delightful touch to one’s style statement. Fashion brand Meadow introduces its new collection, Juliet’s Garden — the name that resonates with beauty and charm. The outfits in this collection are versatile additions to your wardrobe, promising a wonderful and elegant look.

Telling us more about Juliet’s Garden, the founder and creative director, Deepansha Goyal expresses, “The edit is inspired by the desire to create a whimsical and romantic line of clothing that includes wearable key pieces. These pieces can be effortlessly paired with basics in your wardrobe, making them versatile and stylish additions to any outfit.” The brand’s design vocabulary is characterised by timeless, handcrafted garments that radiate a whimsical, romantic, and feminine aesthetic. What sets it apart is a commitment to ethical craftsmanship, ensuring each piece is meticulously made with care and responsibility.