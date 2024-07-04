This designer label’s spring collection offers ethnic wear with a modern twist

A

Indian fashion draws inspiration from a wide range of sources, including historical periods like the Rococo era. The Rococo era, known for its ornate details, pastel colours, and intricate designs, has influenced elements of Indian fashion, particularly in the use of embellishments, delicate fabrics, and intricate patterns. While Indian fashion often has its unique aesthetic and cultural influences, traces of Rococo-inspired elements can be seen in certain designs, especially in formal and bridal wear. The fusion of Rococo-inspired elements with traditional Indian motifs creates a unique and elegant style that resonates with modern fashion trends.