This designer label’s spring collection offers ethnic wear with a modern twist
A mix of haute bohemian sensibilities, designer Megha Pitti’s eponymous occasion wear label blends innovative cuts with traditional techniques, reimagining ethnic wear with a modern twist.
Take us through your latest edit Bahaar.
Bahaar is inspired by the vibrant colours and fresh beauty of spring. It has a palette of whimsical pastels and striking bursts of colours, right from vibrant coral to fresh lime green, bold bright red to dreamy lilac. The silhouettes are easy and effortless and comprises flowing saris, lehenga sets and kurta sets.
What inspires you as a designer?
Nature has always played a huge part in inspiring me. Colours and patterns in nature are an endless source of inspiration.
What are the trends in ethnic fusion festive occasion wear this summer?
Traditional outfits like saris and lehengas are back in trend with modern makeovers. Fusion outfits like sari gowns, dhoti pants paired with crop tops, and embroidered jackets with drape skirts are redefining fashion.
Summer festive wardrobe essentials?
Versatile kurti sets, elegant flowy sarees, fusion Indo-western outfits and printed lehenga sets.
Tell us to what extent is Indian fashion inspired by the Rococo era.
Indian fashion draws inspiration from a wide range of sources, including historical periods like the Rococo era. The Rococo era, known for its ornate details, pastel colours, and intricate designs, has influenced elements of Indian fashion, particularly in the use of embellishments, delicate fabrics, and intricate patterns. While Indian fashion often has its unique aesthetic and cultural influences, traces of Rococo-inspired elements can be seen in certain designs, especially in formal and bridal wear. The fusion of Rococo-inspired elements with traditional Indian motifs creates a unique and elegant style that resonates with modern fashion trends.
What are the trends for summer destination weddings?
Haute bohemian occasion wear includes flowing maxi dresses or skirts, lightweight fabrics like chiffon or silk, intricate embroidery or lace detailing, and vibrant prints or patterns. These outfits can be accessorized with statement jewellery, fringe or tassel accents, and strappy sandals to complete the look.
How can one incorporate modern styles in traditional wear?
It involves blending timeless elements with contemporary trends to create a fusion of styles that resonates with current fashion sensibilities, mixing traditional fabrics like silk, cotton, or brocade with modern materials such as organza, sequins, or metallic embellishments for a fresh look. Experiment with silhouettes to add a contemporary twist to traditional garments, such as asymmetrical hemlines, structured drapes, or unconventional cuts.
Your upcoming collections?
Currently, we are working on our upcoming winter festive collection that will feature a captivating blend of new prints, effortless silhouettes, vibrant colours, and a fusion of Indo-Western and modern garments.