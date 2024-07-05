Juliet’s Garden is inspired by a desire to create a whimsical and romantic line of clothing featuring wearable key pieces

The choice of attire significantly influences one’s mood, intertwining with inner emotions. Donning outfits that exude grace, flatter the figure, and evoke a whimsical, romantic, and feminine aura adds a delightful touch to one’s style statement. Fashion brand Meadow introduces its new collection, Juliet’s Garden — the name that resonates with beauty and charm. The outfits in this collection are versatile additions to your wardrobe, promising a wonderful and elegant look.
Telling us more about Juliet’s Garden, the founder and creative director, Deepansha Goyal expresses, “The edit is inspired by the desire to create a whimsical and romantic line of clothing that includes wearable key pieces. These pieces can be effortlessly paired with basics in your wardrobe, making them versatile and stylish additions to any outfit.” The brand’s design vocabulary is characterised by timeless, handcrafted garments that radiate a whimsical, romantic, and feminine aesthetic. What sets it apart is a commitment to ethical craftsmanship, ensuring each piece is meticulously made with care and responsibility.
In terms of fabrics, the edit features luxurious blends of silk and cotton fabrics, including soft mulmul cottons. Mentioning the colour palette, Deepansha says, “It draws inspiration from nature, incorporating greens and blues, as well as midnight plum and night forest greens inspired by night landscapes.” According to her, the standout hints of pinks, purples, and yellows are reminiscent of meadow wildflowers. In fact, the designer tells us how the collection is tailor-made for summer with its joyful and therapeutic colour palette. “The selection of breezy cotton and silk blends ensures comfort and elegance. The silhouettes offer a blend of tailored and feminine styles, and we provide complimentary customisation for all our clients to suit their individual styling preferences,” she adds.
The unique design elements include Elizabethan influences paired with modern tailored silhouettes, detailed with intricate hand embroideries.
Juliet’s Garden is categorised under the luxury ready-to-wear segment, featuring dresses, co-ord sets, and summer jackets ideal for garden parties, brunch events, and evening occasions with rich, bold colours. These versatile garments effortlessly complement casual attire such as jeans and tops for a laid-back yet sophisticated look.
Rs 5,000 upwards. Available online.