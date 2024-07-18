Inspired by the vibrant colours and intricate patterns of our childhood homes, this collection pays tribute to fond memories

There’s a unique charm in reminiscing about our past, particularly the fond memories of childhood. As we grow and move away, the details of our childhood homes remain vivid in our minds, holding a special place in our hearts. Fashion brand Amrood’s new collection, Window Whispers, beautifully captures this nostalgia, transporting you back to those cherished days with every piece.

The brand’s designs, distinguished by vibrant prints, draw inspiration from the rich tapestry of founder and creative director Varsha Paryani’s childhood memories and Jaipur’s cultural heritage. Days spent with her cousins on the verandah of her childhood bungalow, along with the spices and fruits offered by her grandparents, infuse the creations with nostalgic charm. Her bold, unapologetic colour choices make a statement, while intricate embroidery adds drama and sophistication.

Discussing Window Whispers, Varsha tells us, “Inspired by the vibrant colours and intricate patterns of our childhood homes, these prints are a tribute to the wildflowers that bloom from the cracks in the walls, the birds that swing on the creepers, and the ornate windows that frame our memories.” She further explains how each element holds a treasure trove of inspiration waiting to be translated into her designs. With this edit, you’ll get to step into the warmth of the past and the freshness of the present with our ‘90s-inspired summer prints.