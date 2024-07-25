Seascapes will transport you to the beguiling sandy shores and lavish coastal resorts

There's something truly enchanting about travelling to breathtaking beaches and experiencing captivating seascapes. The gentle breeze, the touch of sand, and the thrill of underwater adventures nourish the soul. For those who find joy in such wanderlust, fashion brand Verano by Tanya’s new edit Seascapes perfectly captures this spirit.

The brand was born from a passion for design and travel. Each piece is timeless, celebrating femininity in all shapes, sizes, and forms, ensuring confidence for every wearer. Verano by Tanya combines feminine silhouettes, airy fabrics, and flirty florals, all proudly made in India. Inspired by natural elements, exotic locations, and floral motifs, their exclusive prints set them apart. Informing us about Seascapes, the founder and creative director, Tanya Gurnani says, “Inspiration for the collection came from travel, rich underwater life, ocean colours and marine fantasy.” Focusing on ultimate resort luxury, the edit will transport you to the beguiling sandy shores and lavish coastal resorts where you can indulge, relax and reset.