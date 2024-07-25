Seascapes will transport you to the beguiling sandy shores and lavish coastal resorts

There's something truly enchanting about travelling to breathtaking beaches and experiencing captivating seascapes. The gentle breeze, the touch of sand, and the thrill of underwater adventures nourish the soul. For those who find joy in such wanderlust, fashion brand Verano by Tanya’s new edit Seascapes perfectly captures this spirit.
The brand was born from a passion for design and travel. Each piece is timeless, celebrating femininity in all shapes, sizes, and forms, ensuring confidence for every wearer. Verano by Tanya combines feminine silhouettes, airy fabrics, and flirty florals, all proudly made in India. Inspired by natural elements, exotic locations, and floral motifs, their exclusive prints set them apart. Informing us about Seascapes, the founder and creative director, Tanya Gurnani says, “Inspiration for the collection came from travel, rich underwater life, ocean colours and marine fantasy.” Focusing on ultimate resort luxury, the edit will transport you to the beguiling sandy shores and lavish coastal resorts where you can indulge, relax and reset.
Certain prints and patterns feature coral reefs, florals, waves and other ocean-inspired elements in the form of embellishments. “Delicate hand-painted florals in pansies and violets, alongside marine-inspired bursts, come alive in timeless silhouettes crafted from luxe fabrics. These versatile, stylish pieces are perfect for beach vacations, casual brunches, and everyday wear,” adds Tanya. Seascapes features sea-inspired embellishments like baroque pearls, starfish charms, and iridescent shells. Tanya shares, “Some unique design elements include ethereal mermaid-inspired pieces, exclusive prints, delicately embroidered belts and straps, scalloped hems, and cutout detailing.” Ruffles, pleats, asymmetrical lines, and drapes mimic the movement of waves.
This collection is made of lightweight, sheer fabrics like linen, cotton, organza, and satin. The colour palette includes ocean blues for the sea’s depths, soft green for sea foam and coastal vegetation, iridescent white for seashells and pearls, and sandy neutrals reminiscent of beaches.
Seascapes offers a wide array of options, including short, midi, and long dresses, co-ord sets, and jumpsuits. Versatile and chic, it can be dressed up or down for holidays, brunches, summer parties, cruises, resort stays, destination weddings, honeymoons, sightseeing, casual outings, and special occasions. Designed for comfort and style, the collection is perfect for a variety of relaxed and warm weather events.
Price starts at Rs 2,250.
Available online.