The collection is a blend of nostalgic and emotional inspirations, transformed into a modern, surreal fashion statement

Every piece of art, regardless of medium, draws inspiration from the world around us. Styling a fashion collection is no exception. The most amazing and surprising sources, such as nature and intangible memories, can spark creativity. Nostalgia often plays a vital role, evoking strong emotions and thoughts. Fashion brand Mishru’s Corallium Cocktail Edit, beautifully embodies some of these elements.

The founder and designer, Swapna Anumolu, says, “This season, we have developed a deeply personal vocabulary of shapes, colours, and forms inspired by nature, memories, and feelings. Natural organic patterns are distorted, scaled, and stylised to evoke a sense of surreal fantasy.” The new surfaces, mostly non-representative, mark a radical de par ture from Mishru’s existing work on a micro level. However, the garments still evoke the brand’s signature blend of delicate yet strong aesthetics. The collection seamlessly combines classic feminine elements with tailored strength. At Mishru, there is a place for both traditional and modern interpretations of saris in every girl’s wardrobe, suited for different occasions and moods. Their collections blend lightness and practicality, featuring evolving surfaces and surreal elements that highlight the brand’s ethereal, fluid, and playful nature. Inspired by art and architecture, their signature embroidery suits both ready-to-wear and bridal wear for the carefree woman.