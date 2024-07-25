The collection is a blend of nostalgic and emotional inspirations, transformed into a modern, surreal fashion statement

Every piece of art, regardless of medium, draws inspiration from the world around us. Styling a fashion collection is no exception. The most amazing and surprising sources, such as nature and intangible memories, can spark creativity. Nostalgia often plays a vital role, evoking strong emotions and thoughts. Fashion brand Mishru’s Corallium Cocktail Edit, beautifully embodies some of these elements.
The founder and designer, Swapna Anumolu, says, “This season, we have developed a deeply personal vocabulary of shapes, colours, and forms inspired by nature, memories, and feelings. Natural organic patterns are distorted, scaled, and stylised to evoke a sense of surreal fantasy.” The new surfaces, mostly non-representative, mark a radical de par ture from Mishru’s existing work on a micro level. However, the garments still evoke the brand’s signature blend of delicate yet strong aesthetics. The collection seamlessly combines classic feminine elements with tailored strength. At Mishru, there is a place for both traditional and modern interpretations of saris in every girl’s wardrobe, suited for different occasions and moods. Their collections blend lightness and practicality, featuring evolving surfaces and surreal elements that highlight the brand’s ethereal, fluid, and playful nature. Inspired by art and architecture, their signature embroidery suits both ready-to-wear and bridal wear for the carefree woman.
Telling us more about Corallium Cocktail Edit, Swapna reveals, “Indian wear has evolved tremendously over the last few years, and at the moment, a new fusion vibe is emerging where we mix Indian surfaces with fusion silhouettes. And that’s exactly what this collection is all about.” According to her, these ensembles are perfect for wedding events or parties celebrating special occasions like anniversaries or birthdays, offering outfits suitable for a wide range of events.
Sharing about the fabrics and the colours used, she tells us, “The sensorial experience is enhanced by the selection of gossamer fabrics and translucent canvases of organza and tulle, which, even when simply draped, envelop the wearer with effortless grace.” The colour palette blends pastels and bright hues, bringing a fresh, fluid, and contrasting detail to the collection. This approach ensures a perfect and vibrant colour story. Swapna explains that exquisite embroidery is the cornerstone of the brand’s aesthetic. Subtle embellishments paired with eye-catching hues and avantgarde silhouettes define their design vocabulary.
Describing the manufacturing process, she says, “We are deeply committed to supporting local artisans. Our manufacturing process involves a lot of handcrafting, where skilled artisans meticulously create intricate embroidery and embellishments.” Each piece, she mentions, is crafted with great attention to detail, ensuring that the essence of traditional craftsmanship is preserved while blending it with modern design elements. She highlights that the Zaley dress and Ariel mermaid skirt are the favourites in this edit. The Zaley gown features hand-cut appliqué layers for a dramatic yet soft effect, while the Ariel skirt combines a fitted mermaid lehenga with a strapless corset for a contemporary look.
Price starts at Rs 35,000 .
Available online.
