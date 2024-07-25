The Workspace Collection showcases statement pieces for the modern women

Priyanka Choudray, the brain behind Auqual, isn’t just a designer, she’s an experience curator. Her latest collection, aptly named the Workspace Collection, transcends the realm of mere jewellery — it’s a statement piece for the modern professional, a bridge between the boardroom and the bar.
“The Workspace Collection reflects Auqual’s design philosophy of blending timeless sophistication with modern simplicity,” Priyanka explains. The collection embodies a quiet confidence, a celebration of focus and clarity.
Gone are the days when office attire meant sacrificing style for practicality. This collection shatters this stereotype, offering pieces that seamlessly transition from day to night. “Each piece is meticulously crafted, featuring clean lines and ethically sourced gemstones,” she says. This commitment to ethical sourcing and high-grade materials ensures luxury that endures, pieces that become cherished companions on your professional journey.
Priyanka emphasises the meticulous design process behind the collection. “Our steps to design start with simplicity and functionality,” she reveals. Clean lines and a minimalist aesthetic are paramount, resulting in pieces that are both chic and sophisticated.
However, the collection goes beyond aesthetics. “Comfort also comes to the foreground with ergonomic designs,” she adds. Adjustable rings and lightweight necklaces ensure a perfect fit, while smooth, hypoallergenic metals prioritise day-long comfort. This thoughtful design ensures that style doesn’t come at the expense of well-being.
The collection sets itself apart from other office-appropriate jewellery with its unique blend of functionality, sustainability, and timeless design. Unlike bulkier, more ornate pieces, these designs are light and versatile, ensuring they never look out of place in a professional setting.
“It mirrors its minimalism through the use of clean lines and light designs. We ensure that we sustain materials for these from high-quality, responsibly sourced gemstones and metals alone,” she explains. This commitment to sustainability underscores Auqual’s dedication to ethical practices, ensuring your style choices reflect your values.
Priyanka isn’t just a designer, she’s a trendsetter. When asked about the future of workspace design, she highlights a focus on flexibility and adaptability. “We foresee a continued emphasis on flexibility and adaptability,” she says. This translates into ergonomic designs that prioritise user comfort, catering to the evolving needs of the modern workforce.
From elegant necklaces to statement earrings, each piece is designed to elevate your everyday, allowing you to transition from desk to dinner with effortless style.
Price starts at Rs 1,000. Available online.
— manuvipin@newindianexpress.com