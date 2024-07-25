The Workspace Collection showcases statement pieces for the modern women

Priyanka Choudray, the brain behind Auqual, isn’t just a designer, she’s an experience curator. Her latest collection, aptly named the Workspace Collection, transcends the realm of mere jewellery — it’s a statement piece for the modern professional, a bridge between the boardroom and the bar.

“The Workspace Collection reflects Auqual’s design philosophy of blending timeless sophistication with modern simplicity,” Priyanka explains. The collection embodies a quiet confidence, a celebration of focus and clarity.

Gone are the days when office attire meant sacrificing style for practicality. This collection shatters this stereotype, offering pieces that seamlessly transition from day to night. “Each piece is meticulously crafted, featuring clean lines and ethically sourced gemstones,” she says. This commitment to ethical sourcing and high-grade materials ensures luxury that endures, pieces that become cherished companions on your professional journey.

Priyanka emphasises the meticulous design process behind the collection. “Our steps to design start with simplicity and functionality,” she reveals. Clean lines and a minimalist aesthetic are paramount, resulting in pieces that are both chic and sophisticated.