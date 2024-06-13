This edit is rooted in exploration, a design story that unfolds like a travelogue of days spent between discovery and relaxation

The co-creative head of the brand, Aparna Chandra expresses, “Transitioning from islands to city to jungle, the collection takes graphic and floral turns, drawing from rich cultural and visual identities of Zanzibar’s local communities.” She describes that with this edit in hand, you’ll get a chance to embrace a world of print and pattern, balanced with pops of vibrance. Reflecting on the spirit of wanderlust, Aparna defines the prints as celebrations of discovery, embodying the carefree Zanzibar spirit.

For fabrics, they chose light and breathable materials, perfect for the scorching heat. Aparna reveals, “Our material mix includes 100 per cent cotton, linen and other wonderfully breathable fabrics that will keep you cool and comfy. We also played with traditional shibori handdyeing techniques, giving our signature stripes a refresh,” adds Aparna.

In Zanzibar, both men and women will find the bold polka dot print, which is graphic, ageless, and fun. The team has worked with yarn-dyed patterns woven into 100 per cent cotton, creating a spectrum of colours and intricate textures. Unlike prints, these stripes are part of the fabric, adding texture and nuance that you can touch and feel.

Additionally, the brand has turned the often-discarded selvedge into a unique design feature, skillfully incorporating it into hemlines and necklines to eliminate wastage.

These versatile pieces are perfect for holidays, the office, special occasions, and everything in between. They pair effortlessly with each other and your existing wardrobe, making them easy to layer and love!

Price starts at Rs 3,000.

Available online.