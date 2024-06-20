Paying a tribute to the resilience and strength of women who transform their challenges into beauty and power

Mimi Hrahsel from the brand says, “The edit pays tribute to the resilience and strength of women who transform challenges into beauty and power. Inspired by metalworking, where raw materials are refined under heat and pressure, the design symbolise women’s journeys through hardship to emerge stronger and more radiant.”

Eager to capture the blazing spirit, they chose goldplated silver and plique-ájour enamel in shades of red, expertly applied to mimic the glow and flow of fire. “Just as metal is shaped into stunning jewellery under intense pressure, this collection is dedicated to women who have emerged stronger through their struggles. By combining metal and enamel, we create pieces that flow and shine, symbolising the strength and beauty of women who persist and thrive despite doubts and obstacles,” adds Mimi.

The collection features a variety of jewellery items, including hoops, earcuffs, statement bracelets, necklaces, and a juda pin designed for the contemporary, bold Indian woman. Mimi expresses, “The pieces can perfectly be paired with traditional and modern outfits. They are ideal for elevating cocktail glam and make a wonderful self-gift or a treat for others. The fiery designs complement any glamorous ensemble effortlessly, adding a edgy twist to your dressing style.” The collection resonates with modern women who express their unique style and inner power through fashion, celebrating their enduring spirit and resilience.

Price starts at Rs 1,600.

Available online.