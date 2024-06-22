Renowned for his menswear label, designer Narendra Kumar now offers a new line that boasts fusion wear for women

Fashion designer Narendra Kumar — renowned for his menswear creations and styling luminaries such as Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan and Shah Rukh Khan — is now venturing into women’s wear.

Tailored for women who approach the world with unwavering confidence, the new line — Tamiska by Narendra Kumar — envisioned a line that effortlessly embodies style, seamlessly transitioning from weekday to weekend.

“My experience spearheading the launch and development of Amazon Fashion as their creative director has given me a unique perspective on the broader consumer landscape. Coupled with this, the current prevalence of social media has contributed to a convergence within the market, eroding traditional barriers in fashion. Tamiska emerged in response to these shifts aiming to cater to the evolving demands of the Indian ethnic segment who seek fashion akin to international brands, yet prefer attire aligned with their cultural preferences,” Narendra Kumar begins.